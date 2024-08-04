Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
N S-Chargers vs Originals, 16th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Leeds, August 04, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
N S-Chargers
NR
L
L
T
W
Originals
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 125.94 SR
NSC-W10 M • 146 Runs • 16.22 Avg • 101.38 SR
MO-W9 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 118.61 SR
MO-W4 M • 94 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 116.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 16.81 SR
NSC-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 12.5 SR
MO-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 13.66 SR
MO-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 12.9 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
NSC-W
MO-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|04 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
