Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)

N S-Chargers vs Originals, 16th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Aug 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Leeds, August 04, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Northern Superchargers (Women) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Women)
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Litchfield
10 M • 267 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 125.94 SR
HJ Armitage
10 M • 146 Runs • 16.22 Avg • 101.38 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 274 Runs • 34.25 Avg • 118.61 SR
E Jones
4 M • 94 Runs • 23.5 Avg • 116.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KL Cross
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 16.81 SR
LCN Smith
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.01 Econ • 12.5 SR
S Ecclestone
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.66 Econ • 13.66 SR
FMK Morris
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 12.9 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match days04 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LS-W32140.305
WF-W3214-0.017
MO-W3214-0.027
OI-W3214-0.353
NSC-W31131.033
TR-W31220.267
BP-W3122-1.033
SB-W3021-0.211
Full Table