N S-Chargers vs Brave, 8th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Leeds, July 30, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
N S-Chargers
L
W
NR
L
L
Brave
W
W
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 237 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 128.8 SR
NSC-W10 M • 168 Runs • 21 Avg • 106.32 SR
SB-W10 M • 354 Runs • 35.4 Avg • 145.08 SR
SB-W10 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 138.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSC-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 19 SR
NSC-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 13 SR
SB-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 12 SR
SB-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.66 SR
SQUAD
NSC-W
SB-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|30 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
