N S-Chargers vs Brave, 8th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Jul 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Leeds, July 30, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Northern Superchargers (Women) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Women)
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Litchfield
10 M • 237 Runs • 26.33 Avg • 128.8 SR
HJ Armitage
10 M • 168 Runs • 21 Avg • 106.32 SR
DN Wyatt
10 M • 354 Runs • 35.4 Avg • 145.08 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 303 Runs • 37.88 Avg • 138.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 19 SR
LCN Smith
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 13 SR
GL Adams
10 M • 16 Wkts • 7.16 Econ • 12 SR
LK Bell
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.66 Econ • 17.66 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match days30 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W22041.603
LS-W22040.664
TR-W11021.000
WF-W2112-0.200
SB-W1010-0.337
MO-W1010-0.444
NSC-W1010-1.000
BP-W2020-1.625
Full Table