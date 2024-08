Southern Brave 85 for 3 (Wyatt 46*) beat Oval Invincibles 79 for 4 (Kapp 26, Cheatle 2-6, Corteen-Coleman 2-19, ) by seven wickets (DLS method)

England star Danni Wyatt led Southern Brave to a breakthrough win and moved top of the women's runscorers list in a seven-wicket rain-affected win against Oval Invincibles.

Wyatt hit an unbeaten 46 from 37 balls, after twice being dropped, to guide the defending champions to a belated first win of this year's competition with one ball to spare.

Lauren Cheatle and Tilly Corteen-Coleman , two weeks shy of her 17th birthday, claimed two wickets apiece as the hosts were restricted to 79 for 4.

Marizanne Kapp struck an unbeaten 26 from 17 balls for the hosts, whose innings was delayed for over an hour by rain.

A revised target of 83 was therefore set and Invincibles had their chances to claim the key wicket of Wyatt, who was dropped on 4 and 14.

Smriti Mandhana was run out cheaply and Maia Bouchier bowled by the impressive Ryana MacDonald-Gay, who claimed 1 for 7 from a maximum 15 balls.

Wyatt went past Nat Sciver-Brunt's 209 runs to become the leading run-scorer in this year's women's competition before Sophia Smale claimed Freya Kemp for 3.

The 19-year-old left-arm spinner was then tasked with bowling the final five and initially held her never to restrict Wyatt to a dot and a single, before a smart stop kept Chloe Tryon to a single. But Wyatt's experience told as she made room to shovel her over leg for the winning boundary.

Cheatle earlier removed Chamari Athapaththu for a duck from the third ball, edging behind, and then had Alice Capsey caught in the deep after the England young gun had slapped her for six.

Rain stopped the game with the home side 38 for 2 after 35 balls as the game was reduced to 65 balls per side.