Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Invincibles vs Brave, 22nd Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match, The Oval, August 08, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Oval Invincibles (Women) FlagOval Invincibles (Women)
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
10 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 133.14 SR
PJ Scholfield
10 M • 232 Runs • 25.78 Avg • 146.83 SR
DN Wyatt
10 M • 348 Runs • 34.8 Avg • 139.2 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 224 Runs • 24.89 Avg • 137.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Kapp
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 15.41 SR
R MacDonald-Gay
10 M • 10 Wkts • 8.8 Econ • 15 SR
LK Bell
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 16.16 SR
GL Adams
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 17.7 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
OI-W
SB-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Chamari Athapaththu 
Batting Allrounder
Georgie Boyce 
Top order Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Amara Carr 
Wicketkeeper
Tash Farrant 
Bowler
Joanne Gardner 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Lizzie Scott 
Bowler
Rachel Slater 
Bowler
Sophia Smale 
Allrounder
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Amanda-Jade Wellington 
Bowler
Lauren Winfield-Hill 
Batter
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days08 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W54180.198
NSC-W53171.690
OI-W5317-0.104
LS-W42150.230
MO-W5234-0.593
BP-W5234-1.070
TR-W41320.155
SB-W5041-0.451
Full Table