Heather Knight stars as London shows Spirit to shock Brave

England Women's captain flexed in the chase to inflict just a second home defeat on Southern Brave

London Spirit 153 for 4 (Knight 65*, Redmayne 45) beat Southern Brave 151 for 6 (Wyatt 59, Burns 2-6) by six wickets Heather Knight produced a batting masterclass as London Spirit shocked reigning champions Southern Brave in a thrilling contest in The Hundred at Utilita Bowl.

Chasing 152 for victory, the England captain made an unbeaten 65 from 31 balls to steer her team to a six-wicket victory with three deliveries to spare, inflicting only a second-ever home defeat on Brave.

The hosts looked on course for victory after Danni Wyatt had struck 59 from 35 balls, in the process surpassing Sophia Dunkley to become The Hundred's all-time leading run-scorer.

Fellow England opener Maia Bouchier made 35 from 21 deliveries before she was run out after a mix-up with Wyatt, ending a rapid opening stand of 57.

Wyatt took the attack to Spirit, registering her seventh half-century in The Hundred before she edged behind off Erin Burns.

Georgia Adams (21 from 14) and Chloe Tryon (20 from 13) propelled Brave to 151 for 6 and Spirit made a slow start in reply, Meg Lanning dismissed caught-and-bowled by 16-year-old spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman on her Hundred debut.

Georgia Redmayne gave the innings some momentum, making 45 from 31 before being bowled by Charli Knott, who conceded three consecutive boundaries to Knight as Spirit fought their way back into the game.

Knott's direct hit from mid-off sent the dangerous Dani Gibson on her way, but Knight held her nerve and dispatched Adams to the boundary to seal an impressive victory.

Meerkat Match Hero Heather Knight said: "I tried to get in and then flicked the switch at the back end. Beating the Brave here is really tough to do so I'm really chuffed with how we went today.

"We knew it was a good wicket. They probably got 10 or 15 too many, we dropped a few catches. Danni Wyatt played a remarkable innings, she's so hard to set fields to. But I knew if we had a set batter, with a quick outfield, we could catch up quickly.