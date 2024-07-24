Matches (12)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Asia Cup (4)
TNPL (2)
BAN-A vs PAK-A (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Women's Hundred (1)

Brave vs Spirit, 2nd Match at Southampton, Women's Hundred, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Southampton, July 24, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
10 M • 310 Runs • 31 Avg • 137.77 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 277 Runs • 39.57 Avg • 132.53 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 192 Runs • 19.2 Avg • 142.22 SR
HC Knight
5 M • 112 Runs • 22.4 Avg • 114.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GL Adams
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 11.47 SR
LK Bell
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.32 Econ • 15.9 SR
S Glenn
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 11.66 SR
DR Gibson
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.09 Econ • 14.71 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-W
LS-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Georgia Adams (c)
Top order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Lauren Cheatle 
Bowler
Tilly Corteen-Coleman 
Bowler
Naomi Dattani 
Allrounder
Katie Jones 
Wicketkeeper
Freya Kemp 
Bowler
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Luff 
Batter
Smriti Mandhana 
Opening Batter
Kalea Moore 
Bowler
Rhianna Southby 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mary Taylor 
Bowler
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match days24 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BP-W-----
LS-W-----
MO-W-----
NSC-W-----
OI-W-----
SB-W-----
TR-W-----
WF-W-----
Full Table