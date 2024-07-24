Matches (12)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Asia Cup (4)
TNPL (2)
BAN-A vs PAK-A (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
Brave vs Spirit, 2nd Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match (N), Southampton, July 24, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
What will be the toss result?
SB-M Win & Bat
LS-M Win & Bat
SB-M Win & Bowl
LS-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brave
W
W
L
W
L
Spirit
W
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M9 M • 240 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 144.57 SR
SB-M9 M • 204 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 140.68 SR
LS-M10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 152.67 SR
LS-M9 M • 162 Runs • 23.14 Avg • 168.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 10 SR
SB-M9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 15.45 SR
LS-M10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 14.58 SR
LS-M7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 13.33 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-M
LS-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
The Hundred Men's Competition News
The Hundred 2024 news: Superchargers bring in Stokes, Brook cover
Keep up with all the news and gossip from around the Hundred - men's and women's
Silverwood returns to English cricket in Oval Invincibles role
Shortly after resigning from his role with Sri Lanka, Silverwood joins Tom Moody's backroom staff
Ben Stokes to link up with Andrew Flintoff in Northern Superchargers comeback
England captain hasn't featured in Men's Hundred since inaugural season in 2021
PCB set for collision course after rejecting NOC to Naseem Shah
ESPNcricinfo understands the PCB is likely to reject NOCs to several all-format players for upcoming franchise tournaments