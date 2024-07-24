Matches (12)
Brave vs Spirit, 2nd Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match (N), Southampton, July 24, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
FH Allen
9 M • 240 Runs • 26.67 Avg • 144.57 SR
JM Vince
9 M • 204 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 140.68 SR
DW Lawrence
10 M • 171 Runs • 21.38 Avg • 152.67 SR
AM Rossington
9 M • 162 Runs • 23.14 Avg • 168.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Mills
8 M • 16 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 10 SR
Rehan Ahmed
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 15.45 SR
LA Dawson
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.5 Econ • 14.58 SR
DJ Worrall
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.35 Econ • 13.33 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-M
LS-M
PLAYER
ROLE
James Vince (c)
Batter
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Danny Briggs 
Bowler
James Coles 
Allrounder
Alex Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
George Garton 
Bowling Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match days24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
