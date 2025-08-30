Brilliant Perrin century powers Superchargers into Women's Hundred final

Northern Superchargers 214 for 5 (Perrin 101, Litchfield 35, Carey 31*) beat London Spirit 172 for 9 (Redmayne 50*, Knott 40, Ballinger 3-22, Sutherland 3-40) by 42 runs

Just one delivery stood between 18-year-old Davina Perrin and a personal piece of history, but that became a mere detail when her astonishing 42-ball century powered Northern Superchargers to a record total and into Sunday's Hundred final against Southern Brave at Lord's.

Perrin fell just short of Harry Brook' s 41-ball record for the fastest century in the competition, but her precocious efforts were more than enough to settle Saturday's Eliminator against London Spirit at The Kia Oval, as Superchargers won by a thumping 42 runs.

"One ball? Damn," was Perrin's response to Sky Sports immediately after the Superchargers' innings ended on 214 for 5, the highest total of the women's Hundred competition to date. "I'd better hit the gym so I can send those sixes a bit further."

But this was not a moment to dwell what her remarkable innings was not. This is what the women's Hundred is about, unearthing a star of the future in a show that had first-time viewers and loyal fans transfixed.

Perrin usurped the only other century in the history of the women's competition, scored by Tammy Beaumont off 52 balls in 2023. Ending on 101 off 43, Perrin propelled Superchargers well beyond the previous team best of 181 for 3, set up for Welsh Fire by that Beaumont ton. And Perrin played the leading hand in knocking defending champions London Spirit out of the tournament.

Perrin was part of the Birmingham Phoenix squads in 2022 and 2023 without playing a game, before moving to Superchargers last season, scoring 33 runs across four matches. Her previous innings of note this year had been an unbeaten 72 in her second match of the campaign as Superchargers defeated Trent Rockets by eight wickets in Nottingham.

Her latest knock was impeccable. Perrin reached fifty off just 25 balls, including three sixes, over deep square leg, over long-off and then long-on all in the space of 13 deliveries.

Perrin dominated a 105-run opening stand • ECB/Getty Images

She clubbed Eva Gray for a second six in one set of five - Perrin's fourth of five in all - brilliantly over long-on again to leave Spirit in no doubt that hers was the wicket they needed. But she looked unstoppable when she cleared the boundary once more with an 82-metre slog over deep midwicket off Charli Knott.

When Alice Davidson-Richards was run out attempting a second run, it ended a 49-ball opening stand worth 105.

With the fastest century in the competition in sight, Perrin pulled Sarah Glenn to deep midwicket, the ball landing millimetres short of hitting the boundary cushion on the full, and she followed up immediately with another four cut expertly through backward point.

Phoebe Litchfield chimed in with six, four, four off Dean as she built a handy 35 in 19 balls.

While extra cover denied Perrin a run off the 41st ball she faced, that did nothing to dampen her celebrations off Gray's next ball, as a superb late cut for four brought up her century.

And she couldn't remove the smile from her face as she strode off the field amid warm handshakes from her opponents and a standing ovation from the crowd when she was run out off a deflection from bowler Knott, after Annabel Sutherland had driven hard back down the pitch.

"It felt pretty brilliant," Perrin said. "It's not every day you get to find yourself in that state of flow and in the zone. I'm not thinking a lot when I'm in a state of mind like that. I'm typically looking at taking every ball as it comes.

"There was a time when the keeper turned to me and went, 'Have you thought about your hundred yet?' and I was like, 'What, as in the competition?' Then I was like, 'Oh no, the hundred.' That was the first time I glanced up at my score and I thought, 'Ooh, this is going alright actually.'"

Perrin's innings took her into fourth place on this year's run-scorers' list with 243, behind only former Australia captain Meg Lanning , current Australia regular Litchfield, and England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Grace Harris, now sixth on that list after an explosive start to the tournament, had a day to forget. Her only set of five, the last of Superchargers' innings, went for 22 runs as Nicola Carey powered her way to an unbeaten 31 off just 12 balls.

Harris was then bowled for a second-ball duck as Grace Ballinger put an early dent in Spirit's response with the first of her 3 for 22 in 20 balls. Ballinger followed with the wicket of Dani Gibson, bookending Kate Cross's dismissal of Kira Chathli as Spirit slumped to 12 for 3 after 12 deliveries.