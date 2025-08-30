Charlie Dean 'trusts her gut' as captain, as London Spirit push for back-to-back titles

"Every time you look at that clip , you see something different," Dean tells ESPNcricinfo, thinking back to Spirit's tightly fought four-wicket win, sealed in euphoric style with two balls to spare, and with Dean herself 1 not out at the non-striker's end.

Cordelia Griffith was the star of the subsequent meme: eyes out on stalks as she tracked Deepti's shot, all the way off the bat and just out of the reach of a backpedalling Shabnim Ismail, but every player in the frame lived the moment in a different way.

"There's Eva [Gray] taking her helmet off, then putting it back on, then throwing it away," Dean recalls. "I'd faced one full-toss and hit it straight to the fielder, so when Deepti hit the ball over the boundary there's just a lot of relief. I've seen so many replays of the girls celebrating off the bench. It brings back a lot of good memories, a lot of good feelings. That's why you play the game, isn't it? To win big games like that. If we can replicate any of those feelings again this year, that would be amazing."

Spirit have certainly done the needful to give themselves a shot at back-to-back titles. For the second year running, they have qualified third in the table, meaning they will once again have to come through Saturday's Eliminator at the Kia Oval to give themselves a chance to face Southern Brave in the Lord's final.

If there's a slight nervousness about the weekend's weather forecast, and the danger that a washout could send second-placed Northern Superchargers straight to the final without a ball being bowled, then Dean is unfazed. Not only has her team been in this position before, but now - as captain, in the wake of Heather Knight 's season-halting hamstring injury - she feels all the more ready to cope with whatever circumstances crop up in the coming days.

Grace Harris opened the tournament with a blistering 89 not out • ECB via Getty Images

"I've really enjoyed this year," she says. "I'm in a place where I know my game quite well, and I can think about other people, and I feel like I've had a lot of personal development. I've gained a bit more confidence with my public speaking, and bits like that … things that would probably have challenged me a lot more in previous years.

"The core group of girls is pretty similar to last year and the year before, with a few brilliant changes, so be able to lead this group is a bit of an honour," she adds. "It's lovely to have Heather still here with us, offering a bit of guidance and advice, then there's Chris Liddle - it's his first time being head coach, but you wouldn't know it - so I'm incredibly lucky that I'm really well supported.

"We work really well as a core leadership group, and that just makes my job so much easier. I trust my gut and go with how I see the game playing out on the pitch. The girls have performed really well, and different people have stood up at different times, so it certainly makes a captain's job easier when that is the case."

The chance to captain Spirit - untimely though it has been for Knight - has the potential to transform Dean's standing within English cricket. Back in March, when Knight left her role as England captain , Dean's name had been one of many tentatively mentioned for the succession, but everywhere you looked, the problem was the same. Knight's sheer longevity - eight years in the role - had inadvertently prevented anyone else within the England set-up from honing their leadership skills.

It's an issue Dean recognises and accepts. "It's hard, as an England player, to be in and out of domestic teams and still be a leader. You can't captain a domestic team if you're not there all the time. So opportunities to captain are few and far between, but I always relished the chance to step up in other leadership ways. This has been a perfect opportunity for me to test out how I've grown, and see where it takes me."

In the immediate future, Dean hopes it will take her north of the river once again, after this afternoon's Eliminator, and back to the base-camp that she has been proud to call her midsummer home for the past five seasons.

"Lord's massively feels like home for us," she says. "It really does feel like the norm to be able to go out and play there, which is crazy when you think, 5-10 years ago, you really wouldn't be able to say that at all. Women's cricket deserves that platform … the skill levels are increasing, day in, day out, with more professionalism and the chance to showcase our skills."

Even so, the Lord's factor is a very real aspect of Finals Day, and so the chance for Spirit to have familiarised themselves with the surroundings, and the ground's idiosyncrasies ("I don't know if you know, but there is a slope here," Dean jokes…) is undoubtedly a bonus.

Lord's 'massively feels like home' for London Spirit women, Dean says • ECB/Getty Images

"It does give it a little home advantage, but a final is a final," she adds. "You have to be the better team, but you also have to be smart. It's not like The Oval or Headingley, where it's a batter's paradise most of the time. But equally, those are the games of cricket that really excite you as a player, when you have to engage a bit more, and plan for different scenarios - left-hand, right-hand, a smaller boundary, or whatever it is. Those are the things that really excite me as a player. It gets the brain ticking."

As Dean acknowledges, many of the same characters from the 2024 victory are still present in the Spirit dressing-room, from Georgia Redmayne at the top of the order, via Griffith and Dani Gibson in the middle, through the spin duo of Dean herself and Sarah Glenn, and with Gray topping their averages with nine wickets at 17.77.

But Kira Chathli 's arrival as Knight's replacement has been a revelation - 214 runs at a strike-rate of 150 has helped to propel their powerplays - while the return of Grace Harris alongside the marquee signing of Issy Wong has given Spirit a sprinkling of extra impetus as they seek to become only the second team after Oval Invincibles to land back-to-back women's Hundred titles.

"We picked up Kira before the wildcard draft, and that was gold-dust, really," Dean says. "She'd had brilliant form in the Vitality Blast for Surrey, so it was a no-brainer for us to promote her to the top of the order and just encourage her to play the way that she's been playing for Surrey."

As for Harris, she announced her return in irrepressible fashion in the tournament opener against Invincibles, where she clubbed a matchwinning 89 not out from 42 balls. Her returns since then may have been more hit-and-miss, but her threat has been ever-present, along with her indefatigable dressing-room attitude.

"She's a fantastic cricketer to have in your team," Dean says. "The energy that she brings and the way she goes about her business, she just cracks on and gets it done. She set the tone with that opening game, and has been just fantastic for us. We let her go and express herself. And she does it really well, even though at times you may be like, 'Wow, she really doesn't stop!' But it is fantastic to have someone in your dressing-room who just exudes energy, because it really brings everyone up with her."

And then there's Wong, a player whose personal journey in recent seasons has arguably epitomised that of the women's game as a whole. The huge promise, the inflated expectations, the inevitable dip in performance amid the glare of ever-building scrutiny. But now, still only 23, she's been on the comeback trail for Warwickshire, England and Spirit all season long, and after a series of critical contributions with bat and ball alike, Dean believes she'll be ready to deliver when her team needs it most.

"Issy is someone that will always stand up under pressure," she says. "That's one of the qualities you really want in a player. She thrives in the battle and she's really become resilient, and developed ways of bouncing back, because she's had a few struggles.