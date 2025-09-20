Axar hurts head, could be in doubt for Pakistan clash

Running around from mid-off to intercept a skier from Hammad Mirza in the 15th over of Oman's chase, Axar juggled the chance and put it down, losing his balance in the process and hitting his head against the turf. He was seen clutching his head and the side of his neck while being ushered off the field by the physio. He did not return to the field for the remainder of Oman's chase.

Axar only bowled one over in the innings, conceding four runs, with India employing eight bowlers on their way to a 21-run win.

While T Dilip, India's fielding coach, suggested at his post-match press conference that Axar was "fine", the short turnaround between matches could prove a challenge. India have less than 48 hours to take the field for the match against Pakistan in Dubai.

Axar was among the many Indian batters who had a decent hit in the middle against Oman. Coming in at No. 5, he struck a 13-ball 26, dominating a quickfire 45-run stand for the fourth wicket with Sanju Samson, who top-scored with 56 in India's 188 for 8.

If Axar is ruled out of the Pakistan game, India may not be able to revert to the three-spinner combination they have used in all their Dubao matches so far, unless they fly in a reinforcement. Varun Chakravarthy, who was rested for the Oman match with India playing an extra seamer, and Kuldeep Yadav are the two specialist spinners in the squad.