Edwards' onslaught powers New South Wales to emphatic bonus-point win

Jackson Bird bowled impressively on his debut for NSW against his former team

Jack Edwards made a mark on his first knock of the season • Getty Images

New South Wales 202 for 4 (Edwards 92, Hughes 58) beat Tasmania 198 (Webster 65) by six wickets

Allrounder Jack Edwards starred with bat and ball as New South Wales crushed Tasmania by six wickets in the Marsh Cup.

Edwards blasted 92 from 63 balls in the run chase after earlier taking two wickets during miserly spells in Melbourne.

Tasmania, with Beau Webster top-scoring with 65 and Edwards taking 2 for 24 from nine overs, were all out for just 198 in 49.5 overs.

In reply, Edwards led an early run-scoring rout and New South Wales cruised victory with a whopping 93 balls to spare which earned them a bonus point.

Edwards thumped 11 fours and four sixes in his aggressive 63-ball innings, dominating a 137-run partnership with fellow opener Daniel Hughes

Hughes made a polished 58 from 71 balls having been involved in an usual incident early in his innings when he was given caught behind off Riley Meredith having been distracted by bowler's towel falling out as he ran in. The umpires conferred and ruled it a deal ball so Hughes survived.

Meredith was then unable to complete his second over, leaving the field after five deliveries.

Earlier, Tasmania's batters apart from Webster were collectively stifled by a disciplined NSW bowling line-up. Pacemen Edwards, Jackson Bird and Hayden Kerr were among the wickets while curtailing the run rate.

Bird, making his first appearance for NSW against his former team, was exceptional with the new ball as he had Caleb Jewell caught a first slip third ball and began with back-to-back maidens.

He also had Jake Weatherald caught behind in an opening spell than finish 7-2-17-1.