Sutherland, Boland help Victoria to victory after Harper's career-best

Once the prolific Daniel Hughes was dismissed New South Wales' chase fell away

Victoria 298 for 7 (Harper 96, Harris 50, Kerr 3-57) beat New South Wales 239 (Hughes 69, Davies 41, Sutherland 3-39) by 59 runs

Victoria remained unbeaten in the domestic one-day competition after a comfortable 59-run win over New South Wales.

NSW's chase never got going at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Friday and they were all out for 239 in the 47th over as Victoria backed up their win over Tasmania at the same venue in the opening game of the campaign.

Allrounder Will Sutherland enjoyed his best day out with the ball since suffering a stress fracture in his back in March. Sutherland, who appeared to be an outside chance of an Ashes call-up before being injured, took the final wicket of the match to finish with figures of 3 for 39.

The 23-year-old also took a catch off Todd Murphy's bowling for the second last wicket of NSW's innings.

NSW opener Daniel Hughes , who had a golden summer in the one-day cup last season, top-scored for the visitors with 69. But once Sutherland dismissed Hughes in the 37th over, NSW's hopes of victory went with him.

Test quick Scott Boland claimed the wickets of Oliver Davies and opener Jack Edwards to finish with figures of 2 for 56.

After captain Peter Handscomb won the toss and elected to bat, Victoria powered to 298 for 7.

Wicketkeeper Sam Harper crunched a career-best List A score of 96, but fell just short a maiden century when he was out lbw to Edwards.

Fringe Test opener Marcus Harris crafted a patient 50, but Victoria fell into a mini hole following their impressive start, collapsing from 195 for 2 to 227 for 5.

Victoria's innings was boosted significantly in the final five overs by Campbell Kellaway's cameo of 38 from 26 balls. They went at 10 runs an over from the last five to ensure they had a winnable score.