Matches (23)
BAN vs SA (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WBBL (1)

Bagmati U19s vs Lumbini U19s, 11th Match at Biratnagar, Nepal U19, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:03
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days31 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament

TeamMWLPT
LPU192204
MPU193214
GPU192112
SPU192112
BPU192112
KPU192020
KPU191010
Full Table