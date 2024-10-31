Matches (23)
BAN vs SA (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WBBL (1)
Bagmati U19s vs Lumbini U19s, 11th Match at Biratnagar, Nepal U19, Oct 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Biratnagar, October 31, 2024, Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bagmati U19s
W
L
L
W
L
Lumbini U19s
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:03
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|31 October 2024 - day (50-over match)