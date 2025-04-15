Matches (16)
AFG A vs Sri Lanka A, 2nd Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Abu Dhabi, April 15, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Afghanistan A FlagAfghanistan A
Sri Lanka A FlagSri Lanka A
Today, 6:00 AM
54m
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Zubaid Akbari
8 M • 266 Runs • 33.25 Avg • 78.93 SR
Abdul Malik (1)
5 M • 166 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 80.97 SR
MNK Fernando
7 M • 274 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 97.85 SR
LU Igalagamage
8 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 82.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zia-ur-Rehman
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.43 Econ • 45.88 SR
Bilal Sami
6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 27.33 SR
MADI Hemantha
10 M • 21 Wkts • 6 Econ • 20.57 SR
M Shiraz
8 M • 10 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 30 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
AFG-A
SL-A
Player
Role
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Zia-ur-Rehman 
Bowling Allrounder
Darwish Rasooli (c)
Top order Batter
Abdul Rahman 
Bowler
Qais Ahmad 
Bowler
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ijaz Ahmad 
-
Farmanullah 
Allrounder
Zubaid Akbari 
Batting Allrounder
Khalil Ahmed 
Bowler
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Ishaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bilal Ahmad 
Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Bilal Sami 
Bowler
Naveed Zadran 
Bowler
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Tossno toss
Series
UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Afghanistan A tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2025
Match days15 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Khalid Elahi
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
