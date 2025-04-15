Matches (16)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
AFG A vs Sri Lanka A, 2nd Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Abu Dhabi, April 15, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AFG A
L
L
L
W
W
Sri Lanka A
W
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A8 M • 266 Runs • 33.25 Avg • 78.93 SR
AFG-A5 M • 166 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 80.97 SR
SL-A7 M • 274 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 97.85 SR
SL-A8 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 82.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG-A8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.43 Econ • 45.88 SR
AFG-A6 M • 9 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 27.33 SR
SL-A10 M • 21 Wkts • 6 Econ • 20.57 SR
SL-A8 M • 10 Wkts • 4.62 Econ • 30 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
AFG A won by 5 wickets (with 30 balls remaining)
07-May-2024
AFG A won by 4 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
05-May-2024
Sri Lanka A won by 4 wickets (with 75 balls remaining)
03-May-2024
Sri Lanka A won by 8 wickets (with 88 balls remaining) (DLS method)
30-Apr-2024
Sri Lanka A won by 8 runs (DLS method)
28-Apr-2024
Playing XI
AFG-A
SL-A
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|15 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee