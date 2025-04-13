Matches (24)
Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A, 1st Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st Match, Abu Dhabi, April 13, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Current RR: 5.71
• Required RR: 5.23
• Last 5 ov (RR): 35/0 (7.00)
List A CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|18
|19
|3
|0
|94.73
|1 (9b)
|18 (14b)
(lhb)
|15
|21
|2
|0
|71.42
|8 (10b)
|15 (16b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|3
|0
|11
|1
|3.66
|14
|1
|0
|-
(rmf)
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|3
|1
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|20
|356
|62
|20.94
|5
|117
|45
|29.25
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|55
|86
|6/21
|18.71
|32
|14
|2/7
|32.93
Last Bat: Stephen Doheny 0 (2b) • FOW: 3/1 (1.1 Ov)
end of over 77 runs
IRE-A: 40/1CRR: 5.71 • RRR: 5.23
Sam Topping15 (21b 2x4)
Cade Carmichael18 (19b 3x4)
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 1-0-7-0
Mohamed Shiraz 3-0-11-1
6.6
•
Chamindu to Topping, no run
6.5
4
Chamindu to Topping, FOUR runs
6.4
2
Chamindu to Topping, 2 runs
6.3
•
Chamindu to Topping, no run
6.2
•
Chamindu to Topping, no run
6.1
1
Chamindu to Carmichael, 1 run
end of over 66 runs
IRE-A: 33/1CRR: 5.50 • RRR: 5.27
Sam Topping9 (16b 1x4)
Cade Carmichael17 (18b 3x4)
Mohamed Shiraz 3-0-11-1
Dilshan Madushanka 3-0-20-0
5.6
•
Shiraz to Topping, no run
5.5
2
Shiraz to Topping, 2 runs
5.4
•
Shiraz to Topping, no run
5.3
•
Shiraz to Topping, no run
5.2
4
Shiraz to Topping, FOUR runs
5.1
•
Shiraz to Topping, no run
end of over 58 runs
IRE-A: 27/1CRR: 5.40 • RRR: 5.28
Cade Carmichael17 (18b 3x4)
Sam Topping3 (10b)
Dilshan Madushanka 3-0-20-0
Mohamed Shiraz 2-0-5-1
4.6
•
Madushanka to Carmichael, no run
4.5
4
Madushanka to Carmichael, FOUR runs
4.4
2
Madushanka to Carmichael, 2 runs
4.3
•
Madushanka to Carmichael, no run
4.2
2
Madushanka to Carmichael, 2 runs
4.1
•
Madushanka to Carmichael, no run
end of over 44 runs
IRE-A: 19/1CRR: 4.75 • RRR: 5.34
Sam Topping3 (10b)
Cade Carmichael9 (12b 2x4)
Mohamed Shiraz 2-0-5-1
Dilshan Madushanka 2-0-12-0
3.6
•
Shiraz to Topping, no run
3.5
•
Shiraz to Topping, no run
Sri Lanka A
Ireland A
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|Ireland A, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Ireland A Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|2
|not out
|15
|21
|not out
|18
|19
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 5)
|Total
|40(1 wkt; 7 ovs)
