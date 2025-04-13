Matches (24)
IPL (4)
PSL (3)
WWC Qualifier (2)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI 4-Day (4)

Sri Lanka A vs Ireland A, 1st Match at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
1st Match, Abu Dhabi, April 13, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka A FlagSri Lanka A
264
Ireland A FlagIreland A
(7/50 ov, T:265) 40/1

Ireland A need 225 runs from 43 overs.

Current RR: 5.71
 • Required RR: 5.23
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 35/0 (7.00)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Bet
List A CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Cade Carmichael* 
(rhb)
18193094.731 (9b)18 (14b)
Sam Topping 
(lhb)
15212071.428 (10b)15 (16b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mohamed Shiraz 
(rmf)
301113.661410-
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 
(rmf)
10707.00310-
MatRunsHSAve
203566220.94
51174529.25
MatWktsBBIAve
55866/2118.71
32142/732.93
 Last BatStephen Doheny 0 (2b) FOW3/1 (1.1 Ov)
4
2
1
6th
2
4
5th
4
2
2
4th
2
1
1lb
3rd
4
1w
4
1
Match centre Ground time: 14:54
end of over 77 runs
IRE-A: 40/1CRR: 5.71 RRR: 5.23
Sam Topping15 (21b 2x4)
Cade Carmichael18 (19b 3x4)
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 1-0-7-0
Mohamed Shiraz 3-0-11-1
6.6
Chamindu to Topping, no run
6.5
4
Chamindu to Topping, FOUR runs
6.4
2
Chamindu to Topping, 2 runs
6.3
Chamindu to Topping, no run
6.2
Chamindu to Topping, no run
6.1
1
Chamindu to Carmichael, 1 run
end of over 66 runs
IRE-A: 33/1CRR: 5.50 RRR: 5.27
Sam Topping9 (16b 1x4)
Cade Carmichael17 (18b 3x4)
Mohamed Shiraz 3-0-11-1
Dilshan Madushanka 3-0-20-0
5.6
Shiraz to Topping, no run
5.5
2
Shiraz to Topping, 2 runs
5.4
Shiraz to Topping, no run
5.3
Shiraz to Topping, no run
5.2
4
Shiraz to Topping, FOUR runs
5.1
Shiraz to Topping, no run
end of over 58 runs
IRE-A: 27/1CRR: 5.40 RRR: 5.28
Cade Carmichael17 (18b 3x4)
Sam Topping3 (10b)
Dilshan Madushanka 3-0-20-0
Mohamed Shiraz 2-0-5-1
4.6
Madushanka to Carmichael, no run
4.5
4
Madushanka to Carmichael, FOUR runs
4.4
2
Madushanka to Carmichael, 2 runs
4.3
Madushanka to Carmichael, no run
4.2
2
Madushanka to Carmichael, 2 runs
4.1
Madushanka to Carmichael, no run
end of over 44 runs
IRE-A: 19/1CRR: 4.75 RRR: 5.34
Sam Topping3 (10b)
Cade Carmichael9 (12b 2x4)
Mohamed Shiraz 2-0-5-1
Dilshan Madushanka 2-0-12-0
3.6
Shiraz to Topping, no run
3.5
Shiraz to Topping, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
Sri Lanka A
Ireland A
01020304050050100150200250OVERSRUNS
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossIreland A, elected to field first
Series
UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
Afghanistan A v Ireland A
Season2025
Match days13 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
U.A.E.
Ajmal Shamolzi
U.A.E.
Muhammad Sabir
Reserve Umpire
U.A.E.
Farooq Khan
Match Referee
U.A.E.
Hamim Khan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Ireland A Innings
Player NameRB
ST Doheny
bowled02
SJ Topping
not out1521
C Carmichael
not out1819
Extras(lb 2, w 5)
Total40(1 wkt; 7 ovs)
<1 / 2>