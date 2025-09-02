Matches (12)
CPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs NL (1)
Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 4th Match at Sharjah, UAE Tri-Series, Sep 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match (N), Sharjah, September 02, 2025, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghanistan
L
L
W
W
L
Pakistan
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 189 Runs • 18.9 Avg • 104.41 SR
10 M • 159 Runs • 15.9 Avg • 98.75 SR
PAK10 M • 290 Runs • 29 Avg • 140.77 SR
8 M • 258 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 149.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 10.57 SR
AFG10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 12.33 SR
PAK8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 10.57 SR
PAK4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 11.62 SR
Squad
AFG
PAK
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3433
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-21.20
|Match days
|02 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series News
Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz fifties hand Pakistan commanding win
Asif Khan looked destructive in his innings of 35-ball 77 but it came about far too late
Salman and Rauf too good for Afghanistan in tri-series opener
Salman made a 36-ball 53 not out before Rauf's four-wicket haul, including a double-wicket maiden, sealed Afghanistan's fate
Rashid calls for calm between Afghanistan-Pakistan fans ahead of tri-series opener
Clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan supporters had marred a game between the two sides in Sharjah in 2022
Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE gear up for Asia Cup rehearsal
The three teams contest a tri-series in Sharjah starting on Friday, in preparation for the grander Asia Cup next month