Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 4th Match at Sharjah, UAE Tri-Series, Sep 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match (N), Sharjah, September 02, 2025, United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
PakistanPakistan
220041.750
3
AfghanistanAfghanistan
10100-1.950
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
10 M • 189 Runs • 18.9 Avg • 104.41 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 159 Runs • 15.9 Avg • 98.75 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 290 Runs • 29 Avg • 140.77 SR
Sahibzada Farhan
8 M • 258 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 149.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Naveen-ul-Haq
9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 10.57 SR
Rashid Khan
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.73 Econ • 12.33 SR
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
8 M • 14 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 10.57 SR
Salman Mirza
4 M • 8 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 11.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
PAK
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ibrahim Zadran 
Opening Batter
Karim Janat 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Ishaq 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3433
Hours of play (local time)start 19.00, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-21.20
Match days02 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series

