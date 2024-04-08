Monank, Gous and Kenjige fire USA to comfortable win

USA 133 for 4 (Monank 50, Gous 50) beat Canada 132 (Bin Zafar 29, Kenjige 3-21) by six wickets

Canada, after being asked to bat, could only muster 132 from their 20 overs. Plenty of batters made starts, but couldn't push on and string together any meaningful partnership, as USA struck at regular intervals. That Canada got to their total at the end was thanks to a late 16-ball 29 from the captain Saad Bin Zafar, who blasted four fours and a six. For USA, Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, ending with 3 for 21, while Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk snared two wickets apiece.

USA began their chase steadily, as Steven Taylor and Monank added 47 for the opening wicket in 6.4 overs before Taylor was dismissed for 22. USA, however, did not lose any momentum, as Monank and Gous batted Canada out of the game with a 57-run stand.