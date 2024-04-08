Matches (14)
RESULT
1st T20I, Prairie View, April 07, 2024, Canada tour of United States of America
Canada FlagCanada
132
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
(17.3/20 ov, T:133) 133/4

U.S.A. won by 6 wickets (with 15 balls remaining)

3/21
nosthush-kenjige
Monank, Gous and Kenjige fire USA to comfortable win

Canada folded for 132 in the first T20I in Prairie

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
File pic: Monank Patel hit 50 off 34 balls  •  Peter Della Penna

USA 133 for 4 (Monank 50, Gous 50) beat Canada 132 (Bin Zafar 29, Kenjige 3-21) by six wickets
A three-wicket haul from left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige, followed by fifties from the captain Monank Patel and Andries Gous, powered USA to a six-wicket victory against Canada in Prairie
Canada, after being asked to bat, could only muster 132 from their 20 overs. Plenty of batters made starts, but couldn't push on and string together any meaningful partnership, as USA struck at regular intervals. That Canada got to their total at the end was thanks to a late 16-ball 29 from the captain Saad Bin Zafar, who blasted four fours and a six. For USA, Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, ending with 3 for 21, while Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk snared two wickets apiece.
USA began their chase steadily, as Steven Taylor and Monank added 47 for the opening wicket in 6.4 overs before Taylor was dismissed for 22. USA, however, did not lose any momentum, as Monank and Gous batted Canada out of the game with a 57-run stand.
Monank slammed seven fours and a six during his 50, while Gous hit a 35-ball 50 with five fours and three sixes. Dillon Heyliger eventually got both batters in quick succession, but USA had little trouble getting the win, as they overhauled the target with 15 balls remaining.
U.S.A. Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SR Taylor
caught2223
MD Patel
caught5034
AGS Gous
caught5035
Aaron Jones
lbw34
Milind Kumar
not out48
G Singh
not out11
Extras(w 3)
Total133(4 wkts; 17.3 ovs)
