Lancashire vs Derbyshire, North Group at Derby, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group (N), Derby, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Luke Wells has broken the record for most sixes in an innings (8) in T20s for LAN, going past Livingstone's 7
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|0 (0b)
|1 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob, lb)
|1.2
|0
|17
|2
|12.75
|3
|2
|1
|-
(rfm)
|4
|0
|40
|2
|10.00
|7
|4
|2
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|108
|67
|10*
|7.44
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|313
|134
|4/17
|26.13
|19
|20
|3/14
|22.45
Last Bat: Caleb Jewell 65 (43b) • FOW: 163/10 (17.2 Ov)
17.2
W
Livingstone to Jewell, OUT
Caleb Jewell b Livingstone 65 (43b 5x4 3x6 78m) SR: 151.16
17.2
1w
Livingstone to Jewell, 1 wide
17.1
4
Livingstone to Jewell, FOUR runs
end of over 1717 runs
DER: 158/9CRR: 9.29 • RRR: 28.66 • Need 86 from 18b
Caleb Jewell61 (41b 4x4 3x6)
Pat Brown1 (1b)
Jack Blatherwick 4-0-40-2
Chris Green 4-0-16-3
16.6
1
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, 1 run
16.5
4
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, FOUR runs
16.4
1
JM Blatherwick to Brown, 1 run
16.3
1
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, 1 run
16.2
4
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, FOUR runs
16.1
6
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, SIX runs
end of over 165 runs • 1 wicket
DER: 141/9CRR: 8.81 • RRR: 25.75 • Need 103 from 24b
Caleb Jewell45 (36b 2x4 2x6)
Chris Green 4-0-16-3
Jack Blatherwick 3-0-23-2
15.6
W
Green to Aitchison, OUT
Ben Aitchison c Blatherwick b Green 8 (4b 0x4 1x6 7m) SR: 200
15.5
1
Green to Jewell, 1 run
15.4
•
Green to Jewell, no run
15.3
2
Green to Jewell, 2 runs
15.2
1
Green to Aitchison, 1 run
15.1
1
Green to Jewell, 1 run
end of over 159 runs • 1 wicket
DER: 136/8CRR: 9.06 • RRR: 21.60 • Need 108 from 30b
Ben Aitchison7 (2b 1x6)
Caleb Jewell41 (32b 2x4 2x6)
Jack Blatherwick 3-0-23-2
Saqib Mahmood 3-0-34-1
14.6
6
JM Blatherwick to Aitchison, SIX runs
14.5
1
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, 1 run
14.4
1
JM Blatherwick to Aitchison, 1 run
14.3
W
JM Blatherwick to Ghazanfar, OUT
AM Ghazanfar c Wells b Blatherwick 28 (14b 2x4 3x6 14m) SR: 200
14.2
•
JM Blatherwick to Ghazanfar, no run
Match details
|County Ground, Derby
|Toss
|Derbyshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lancashire 4, Derbyshire 0
Derbyshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|19
|10
|bowled
|65
|43
|caught
|3
|5
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|2
|3
|caught
|2
|3
|caught
|0
|5
|caught
|31
|15
|caught
|28
|14
|caught
|8
|4
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 3)
|Total
|163(10 wkts; 17.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>