Lancashire vs Derbyshire, North Group at Derby, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group (N), Derby, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Lancashire FlagLancashire

#2

243/7
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire

#8

(17.2/20 ov, T:244) 163

Lancashire won by 80 runs

8

Luke Wells has broken the record for most sixes in an innings (8) in T20s for LAN, going past Livingstone's 7

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Pat Brown* 
(rhb)
1100100.000 (0b)1 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Liam Livingstone 
(ob, lb)
1.2017212.75321-
Jack Blatherwick 
(rfm)
4040210.00742-
MatRunsHSAve
1086710*7.44
MatWktsBBIAve
3131344/1726.13
19203/1422.45
 Last BatCaleb Jewell 65 (43b) FOW163/10 (17.2 Ov)
Match centre 
17.2
W
Livingstone to Jewell, OUT
Caleb Jewell b Livingstone 65 (43b 5x4 3x6 78m) SR: 151.16
17.2
1w
Livingstone to Jewell, 1 wide
17.1
4
Livingstone to Jewell, FOUR runs
end of over 1717 runs
DER: 158/9CRR: 9.29 RRR: 28.66 • Need 86 from 18b
Caleb Jewell61 (41b 4x4 3x6)
Pat Brown1 (1b)
Jack Blatherwick 4-0-40-2
Chris Green 4-0-16-3
16.6
1
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, 1 run
16.5
4
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, FOUR runs
16.4
1
JM Blatherwick to Brown, 1 run
16.3
1
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, 1 run
16.2
4
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, FOUR runs
16.1
6
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, SIX runs
end of over 165 runs • 1 wicket
DER: 141/9CRR: 8.81 RRR: 25.75 • Need 103 from 24b
Caleb Jewell45 (36b 2x4 2x6)
Chris Green 4-0-16-3
Jack Blatherwick 3-0-23-2
15.6
W
Green to Aitchison, OUT
Ben Aitchison c Blatherwick b Green 8 (4b 0x4 1x6 7m) SR: 200
15.5
1
Green to Jewell, 1 run
15.4
Green to Jewell, no run
15.3
2
Green to Jewell, 2 runs
15.2
1
Green to Aitchison, 1 run
15.1
1
Green to Jewell, 1 run
end of over 159 runs • 1 wicket
DER: 136/8CRR: 9.06 RRR: 21.60 • Need 108 from 30b
Ben Aitchison7 (2b 1x6)
Caleb Jewell41 (32b 2x4 2x6)
Jack Blatherwick 3-0-23-2
Saqib Mahmood 3-0-34-1
14.6
6
JM Blatherwick to Aitchison, SIX runs
14.5
1
JM Blatherwick to Jewell, 1 run
14.4
1
JM Blatherwick to Aitchison, 1 run
14.3
W
JM Blatherwick to Ghazanfar, OUT
AM Ghazanfar c Wells b Blatherwick 28 (14b 2x4 3x6 14m) SR: 200
14.2
JM Blatherwick to Ghazanfar, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
County Ground, Derby
TossDerbyshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days20 June 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
David Millns
England
Simon Widdup
Match Referee
England
Wayne Noon
PointsLancashire 4, Derbyshire 0
Derbyshire Innings
Player NameRB
AHT Donald
caught1910
CP Jewell
bowled6543
MK Andersson
caught35
WL Madsen
caught01
SR Patel
caught23
BD Guest
caught23
RA Whiteley
caught05
ZJ Chappell
caught3115
AM Ghazanfar
caught2814
BW Aitchison
caught84
PR Brown
not out11
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total163(10 wkts; 17.2 ovs)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
Full Table