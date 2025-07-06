Matches (6)
Durham vs Bears, North Group at Chester-le-Street, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group, Chester-le-Street, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Durham • 182/7(20 overs)
51 (36)
3/32 (4)
43 (22)
1/25 (4)
Birmingham Bears • 174/8(20 overs)
49 (32)
2/30 (4)
23 (17)
2/34 (4)
end of over 2015 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 174/8CRR: 8.70
Jake Lintott15 (5b 2x4 1x6)
Danny Briggs0 (1b)
Matthew Potts 4-0-37-2
James Neesham 4-0-30-2
19.6
1
Potts to Lintott, 1 run
19.5
4
Potts to Lintott, FOUR runs
19.4
4
Potts to Lintott, FOUR runs
19.3
6
Potts to Lintott, SIX runs
19.2
•
Potts to Lintott, no run
19.1
W
Potts to Barnard, OUT
Ed Barnard c Foulkes b Potts 49 (32b 5x4 1x6 43m) SR: 153.12
end of over 197 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 159/7CRR: 8.36 • RRR: 24.00 • Need 24 from 6b
Danny Briggs0 (1b)
Ed Barnard49 (31b 5x4 1x6)
James Neesham 4-0-30-2
Matthew Potts 3-0-22-1
18.6
•
Neesham to Briggs, no run
18.5
W
Neesham to Hasan Ali, OUT
Hasan Ali c Lees b Neesham 22 (13b 2x4 1x6 22m) SR: 169.23
18.4
4
Neesham to Hasan Ali, FOUR runs
18.3
•
Neesham to Hasan Ali, no run
18.2
1
Neesham to Barnard, 1 run
18.2
1w
Neesham to Barnard, 1 wide
18.1
1
Neesham to Hasan Ali, 1 run
end of over 1812 runs
WAR: 152/6CRR: 8.44 • RRR: 15.50 • Need 31 from 12b
Ed Barnard48 (30b 5x4 1x6)
Hasan Ali17 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Matthew Potts 3-0-22-1
James Neesham 3-0-23-1
17.6
•
Potts to Barnard, no run
17.5
6
Potts to Barnard, SIX runs
17.4
4
Potts to Barnard, FOUR runs
17.3
•
Potts to Barnard, no run
17.2
•
Potts to Barnard, no run
17.1
2
Potts to Barnard, 2 runs
end of over 1713 runs
WAR: 140/6CRR: 8.23 • RRR: 14.33 • Need 43 from 18b
Ed Barnard36 (24b 4x4)
Hasan Ali17 (9b 1x4 1x6)
James Neesham 3-0-23-1
Kasey Aldridge 3-0-26-1
16.6
1
Neesham to Barnard, 1 run
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Toss
|Birmingham Bears, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Durham 4, Birmingham Bears 0
Bears Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|6
|caught
|23
|17
|caught
|19
|17
|caught
|20
|16
|caught
|49
|32
|caught
|17
|11
|caught
|1
|2
|caught
|22
|13
|not out
|0
|1
|not out
|15
|5
|Extras
|(b 2, w 5)
|Total
|174(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>