Durham vs Bears, North Group at Chester-le-Street, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 06 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group, Chester-le-Street, July 06, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Durham FlagDurham

#2

182/7
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears

#6

(20 ov, T:183) 174/8

Durham won by 8 runs

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Durham 182/7(20 overs)
Will Rhodes
51 (36)
Hasan Ali
3/32 (4)
Graham Clark
43 (22)
George Garton
1/25 (4)
Birmingham Bears 174/8(20 overs)
Ed Barnard
49 (32)
James Neesham
2/30 (4)
Tom Latham
23 (17)
Zakary Foulkes
2/34 (4)
View full scorecard
end of over 2015 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 174/8CRR: 8.70 
Jake Lintott15 (5b 2x4 1x6)
Danny Briggs0 (1b)
Matthew Potts 4-0-37-2
James Neesham 4-0-30-2
19.6
1
Potts to Lintott, 1 run
19.5
4
Potts to Lintott, FOUR runs
19.4
4
Potts to Lintott, FOUR runs
19.3
6
Potts to Lintott, SIX runs
19.2
Potts to Lintott, no run
19.1
W
Potts to Barnard, OUT
Ed Barnard c Foulkes b Potts 49 (32b 5x4 1x6 43m) SR: 153.12
end of over 197 runs • 1 wicket
WAR: 159/7CRR: 8.36 RRR: 24.00 • Need 24 from 6b
Danny Briggs0 (1b)
Ed Barnard49 (31b 5x4 1x6)
James Neesham 4-0-30-2
Matthew Potts 3-0-22-1
18.6
Neesham to Briggs, no run
18.5
W
Neesham to Hasan Ali, OUT
Hasan Ali c Lees b Neesham 22 (13b 2x4 1x6 22m) SR: 169.23
18.4
4
Neesham to Hasan Ali, FOUR runs
18.3
Neesham to Hasan Ali, no run
18.2
1
Neesham to Barnard, 1 run
18.2
1w
Neesham to Barnard, 1 wide
18.1
1
Neesham to Hasan Ali, 1 run
end of over 1812 runs
WAR: 152/6CRR: 8.44 RRR: 15.50 • Need 31 from 12b
Ed Barnard48 (30b 5x4 1x6)
Hasan Ali17 (9b 1x4 1x6)
Matthew Potts 3-0-22-1
James Neesham 3-0-23-1
17.6
Potts to Barnard, no run
17.5
6
Potts to Barnard, SIX runs
17.4
4
Potts to Barnard, FOUR runs
17.3
Potts to Barnard, no run
17.2
Potts to Barnard, no run
17.1
2
Potts to Barnard, 2 runs
end of over 1713 runs
WAR: 140/6CRR: 8.23 RRR: 14.33 • Need 43 from 18b
Ed Barnard36 (24b 4x4)
Hasan Ali17 (9b 1x4 1x6)
James Neesham 3-0-23-1
Kasey Aldridge 3-0-26-1
16.6
1
Neesham to Barnard, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
TossBirmingham Bears, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days6 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
England
Simon Widdup
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
PointsDurham 4, Birmingham Bears 0
Bears Innings
Player NameRB
AL Davies
caught16
TWM Latham
caught2317
DR Mousley
caught1917
SR Hain
caught2016
EG Barnard
caught4932
RM Yates
caught1711
GHS Garton
caught12
Hasan Ali
caught2213
DR Briggs
not out01
JB Lintott
not out155
Extras(b 2, w 5)
Total174(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN97228
DUR107328
NOR106424
NOT115620
LEI105520
BEARS105520
WOR104616
DER103712
YOR103712
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM108232
SUR96324
GLA106424
SUS95322
HAM104518
KEN104518
GLO94516
MID92512
ESS10186
Full Table