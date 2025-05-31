Bell-Drummond, Denly allow Kent to survive late onslaught

Kent 208 for 3 (Bell-Drummond 60, Denly 48*, 2-39) beat Gloucestershire 204 for 7 (Price 51, Rogers 2-22, Gilchrist 2-46) by four runs

Daniel Bell-Drummond top-scored with 60 as Kent Spitfires began their Vitality Blast campaign with an exciting four-run win over reigning champions Gloucestershire at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

The visitors posted an impressive 208 for three after losing the toss, Bell-Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye (42) sharing an opening stand of 98 before Zak Crawley (37) and Joe Denly (48 not out) accelerated the scoring in the second half of the innings.

In reply, the Gloucestershire managed 204 for 7, Ollie Price blasting a rapid 51, while Miles Hammond and Ben Charlesworth both made 38. Tom Rogers took 2 for 22 from four overs.

A light coloured pitch promised big totals and it proved a tough baptism for Gloucestershire's 20-year-old Aman Rao, signed from the South Asian Cricket Academy. The 6ft 6ins seamer's two overs at the start of the Kent innings went for 21, but were not without promise.

Bell-Drummond pulled an early six off Matt Taylor as he and Muyeye took the score to 94 off ten overs. They were parted when Gloucestershire skipper Jack Taylor bowled Bell-Drummond with a leg-spinner after the opener had hit six fours and two sixes.

Tom Smith's left arm spin accounted for Muyeye, caught at deep cover having faced 33 balls, and at 109 for 2 in the 13th over, Kent needed to rebuild. Crawley and Denley did so effectively, the former taking 26 off five balls sent down by Charlesworth in the 16th over, including four sixes.

When Crawley fell to Smith, having faced just 17 deliveries, Denley went on the attack, launching four sixes and three fours in his 24-ball blitz to take the Spitfires beyond 200.

Gloucestershire's reply had reached 34 in the fifth over when Cameron Bancroft drove a catch to mid-on off Fred Klaassen. It was 37 for two when James Bracey top-edged a delivery from Rogers and skyed to wicketkeeper Billings.

Hammond hit three defiant sixes in an innings of 38 off 25 balls, but when he holed out to mid-on off Nathan Gilchrist in the ninth over Gloucestershire were 61 for 3 and well behind the required run-rate. Price did his best to rectify matters, launching four sixes in an over from leg spinner Matt Parkinson.

Jack Taylor brought the hundred up by smashing Grant Stewart over wide long-on and followed up with another maximum in the same over, narrowly avoiding falling to a boundary catch. He and Price had added 56 in just 3.5 overs when Denly broke the stand, Taylor pulling a catch to deep mid-wicket.

Price went to a 25-ball half-century with a six off Gilchrist, but drove a catch to mid-off from the next delivery to leave his side 127 for 5 in the 14th over, still requiring 82.