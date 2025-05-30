Matches (8)
IPL (2)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)
Gloucester vs Kent, South Group at Bristol, Vitality Blast Men, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
South Group (N), Bristol, May 30, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
What will be the toss result?
GLO Win & Bat
KEN Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bowl
KEN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Gloucester
W
W
W
W
W
Kent
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:57
Match details
|County Ground, Bristol
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|30 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Jennings leads from the front as Lancashire put Championship woes aside
Croft oversees victory in first match as interim coach to soothe county cricket's crisis club
James Coles stars for Sussex as Middlesex are thwarted in Blast curtain-raiser
Williamson finishes on losing side in maiden appearance as Robinson three-for seals victory
Change of format, change of fortune for beleaguered Lancashire?
The runners and riders in the North Group as the T20 Blast prepares to get underway
Kane Williamson shares the stardust as Middlesex Blast stint begins
Kiwi legend's stint at Lord's reflects changing priorities for the modern grandees of the game