Lancashire vs Derbyshire, North Group at Manchester, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 05 2025

North Group, Manchester, July 05, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
LancashireLancashire
862024
9
DerbyshireDerbyshire
82608
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Old Trafford, Manchester
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Old Trafford, Manchester
Series
Season2025
Match days5 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
