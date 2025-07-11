Matches (20)
GSL (4)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
MLC (1)
Northants vs Derbyshire, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Northampton, July 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|4
Northamptonshire
|10
|6
|4
|0
|24
|8
Derbyshire
|10
|3
|7
|0
|12
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
L
L
L
L
L
Derbyshire
W
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 00:30
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|11 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
