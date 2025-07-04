Matches (22)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)
Northants vs Lancashire, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Northampton, July 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
177
(19.3/20 ov, T:178) 181/5
Lancashire won by 5 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|15
|4
|0
|2
|375.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|1.3
|0
|17
|0
|11.33
|4
|-
(rmf)
|3
|0
|26
|2
|8.66
|8
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|80
|1301
|87
|20.02
|244
|1745
|50
|16.46
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|45
|21
|3/22
|31.29
|60
|85
|4/19
|21.59
Last Bat: Liam Livingstone 19 (9b) • FOW: 167/5 (18.6 Ov)
Fan Ratings are open
Tap to rate now!
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Toss
|Northamptonshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lancashire 4, Northamptonshire 0
Vitality Blast Men News
Taylor, Charlesworth, Shaw keep Gloucestershire revival on track
Essex remain winless after 13-run loss in seesawing contest at Chelmsford
Hughes sets up Sussex, Lamb five-for skittles Kent
Visitors maintain top-four form with comfortable win in Canterbury
Wharton, Luxton power Yorkshire victory to keep top-four hopes alive
Worcestershire see quarter-final hopes fade after falling well short in chase of 234
Leonard five-for condemns former team to tight two-run loss
Somerset suffer upset against Glamorgan thanks to allround batting and key bowling display
Lancashire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|80
|57
|caught
|2
|4
|bowled
|54
|42
|bowled
|19
|9
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|15
|4
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 8)
|Total
|181(5 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>