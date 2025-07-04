Matches (22)
Northants vs Lancashire, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group (D/N), Northampton, July 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire

#3

177
Lancashire FlagLancashire

#1

(19.3/20 ov, T:178) 181/5

Lancashire won by 5 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Luke Wells* 
(lhb)
15402375.000 (0b)0 (0b)
Chris Green 
(rhb)
00000.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Luke Procter 
(rmf)
1.3017011.334-
George Scrimshaw 
(rmf)
302628.668-
MatRunsHSAve
8013018720.02
24417455016.46
MatWktsBBIAve
45213/2231.29
60854/1921.59
 Last BatLiam Livingstone 19 (9b) FOW167/5 (18.6 Ov)
Match details
County Ground, Northampton
TossNorthamptonshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days4 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Rob Bailey
England
Simon Widdup
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
PointsLancashire 4, Northamptonshire 0
Lancashire Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught8057
KK Jennings
caught24
JC Buttler
bowled5442
LS Livingstone
bowled199
AJ Turner
caught01
LWP Wells
not out154
CJ Green
not out00
Extras(lb 3, w 8)
Total181(5 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN86224
DUR96324
NOR96324
LEI95420
BEARS95420
NOT104616
WOR93612
YOR93612
DER8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM97228
SUR86224
SUS85222
GLA95420
KEN94418
HAM83414
GLO83512
MID82412
ESS9082
Full Table