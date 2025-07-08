Matches (6)
ZIM vs SA (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (2)
Somerset vs Essex, South Group at Taunton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SOM Win & Bat
ESS Win & Bat
SOM Win & Bowl
ESS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
L
W
W
L
W
Essex
NR
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:14
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|8 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Paul Walter's fifty helps Essex break duck at Surrey
Essex finally registered a South Group victory at their 10th attempt
Somerset restate credentials with last-over thriller
Dickson makes key half-century as leaders bounce back from defeat in style
Kashif Ali's quick-fire 88 steers Rapids to victory
He shared a record third-wicket stand of 127 with Gareth Roderick in six-wicket win
Short stands tall as Gloucestershire revival stays on track
Zafar Gohar takes three wickets against former teammates