Somerset vs Essex, South Group at Taunton, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Taunton, July 08, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Somerset FlagSomerset
Essex FlagEssex
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

1
SomersetSomerset
1082032
9
EssexEssex
101816
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2025
Match days8 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
