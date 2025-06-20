Smeed, Gregory turbocharge South Group leaders Somerset

Somerset 209 for 7 (Smeed 68, Gregory 55) beat Hampshire 192 for 7 (Vince 54, Green 3-40) by 17 runs

Lewis Gregory clubbed a brutal half-century as Somerset defeated Hampshire Hawks by 17 runs at the Cooper Associates Ground to return to winning ways and move clear of Surrey at the top of the Vitality Blast South Group table.

Will Smeed smashed 68 from 37 balls with nine fours and three sixes and dominated stands of 59 and 46 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Abell for the second and third wickets respectively after Somerset had been put in beneath the Taunton floodlights. But the home side lost their way during the middle overs and were indebted to skipper Gregory, who clubbed a much-needed 55 from 27 balls with four fours and four sixes and staged a record-breaking seventh-wicket partnership of 82 with Lewis Goldsworthy to propel the cider county to 209 for 6. Veteran allrounder Benny Howell claimed 2 for 12 and Liam Dawson 1 for 29 as the Hawks struggled to contain the South Group leaders.

James Vince raised a 30-ball 54 and South Africa batter Dewald Brevis crashed 36 from 16 deliveries, but Ben Green took 3 for 40 as Somerset took wickets at key moments to restrict Hawks to 192 for 7 and secure a sixth victory in seven outings in the short format this season.

Put into bat, Somerset made a subdued start by their own high standards, Tom Banton falling cheaply to a tremendous catch on the run by Joe Weatherley at deep square leg off the bowling of Eddie Jack. Kohler-Cadmore encountered no such problems, taking 14 runs off the third over, bowled by James Fuller, as the home side reasserted themselves.

Smeed was equally expansive, plundering three boundaries in one Jack over, while Kohler-Cadmore emulated that feat at the expense of Fuller in the next as the second wicket pair fashioned a half-century partnership from just 23 balls in advancing the score to 68 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.

Hampshire's seamers held their nerve and Fuller provided relief, bowling Kohler-Cadmore for a 15-ball 29 in the seventh with the score 70 for 2. Kohler-Cadmore accrued a quartet of fours and a six, only to depart before he could inflict real damage. In his absence, Smeed picked up the cudgels, hoisting Fuller over midwicket for six and then straight-hitting the next ball for four to post 50 from 27 balls.

Dawson's nagging accuracy notwithstanding, Somerset initially managed to maintain momentum during the crucial middle overs, Abell adopting the role of chief support to Smeed, who continued to trade in boundaries and put bowlers and fielders alike under pressure. He eventually succumbed, hitting Jack straight down the throat of Scott Currie at long-on as Somerset slipped to 116 for 3 in the 11th.

When Abell played across the line to Howell's first delivery and was bowled via an inside edge, the home side were 116 for 4 and Hampshire fancied they were right back in the contest, an impression that was confirmed in the 13th, Sean Dickson playing back to Dawson and watching the ball clatter into his stumps.

Green came and went quickly, holing out to long-on to provide the wily Howell with a second wicket as the flow of boundaries temporarily dried up and Somerset further subsided to 127 for 6 in the 14th. Gregory then took matters into his own hands, harvesting 25 off one Wood over as the seventh-wicket alliance realised 50 in just 25 balls. Unleashing a barrage of sixes, Somerset's captain tucked into the seamers on his way to a high-octane 25-ball half-century. His partnership with Goldsworthy, who finished unbeaten on 29 from 16 balls, was a Somerset record for the seventh wicket in T20 cricket, eclipsing the 67 made by Omari Banks and Ben Phillips at Northampton in 2008.

Living up to their formidable reputation, Hampshire openers Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Vince afforded the reply a super-charged start, posting 50 in 5.2 overs to force Somerset's seamers onto the back foot. Pugilistic in his approach, Pretorius struck four fours and a brace of sixes as the partnership advanced to 74 inside nine overs.

Somerset needed a wicket and the ever-dependable Green obliged, luring Pretorius into front-foot indiscretion and having the South African held in the deep for 37. With the asking rate rising above 12 for the first time, Vince and new batter Toby Albert looked to attack Goldsworthy. But the spinner defied their best attempts as the home side worked hard to restrict the supply of boundaries during the middle overs.

Goldsworthy struck a telling blow in the 12th, inducing Albert to hit high to long-off with the score 95 for 2 as the rate continued to climb. While Vince remained at large, Hampshire were in with a chance, and the England batter hoisted Green high over midwicket for six to raise 50 from 29 balls. He was out next ball, caught on the long-on boundary as Green further reduced the visitors to 107 for 3.

South African dangerman Brevis and Weatherley opened their shoulders in a bid to put the chase back on track, but Somerset's bowlers remained disciplined in their lengths and the latter was run out by Riley Meredith for 15 with 75 still needed from five overs.