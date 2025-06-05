Matches (10)
ENG vs WI (1)
IPL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
Surrey vs Hampshire, South Group at London, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SUR Win & Bat
HAM Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bowl
HAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|3
Surrey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
Hampshire
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Surrey
L
W
L
L
W
Hampshire
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:36
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|5 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Surrey get off the mark as England stars come to the party in Cardiff
Jason Roy, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan play key roles to set up then secure seven-run win over Glamorgan
James Anderson stars on T20 comeback as Lancashire make it three from three
Former England bowler takes 3 for 17 in old-school display as Durham are pipped in a thriller
Mills mows down Gloucestershire to make it two from two for Sussex
Defending champions routed by 80 runs in Hove after Alsop, Coles star with the bat
Crane lifts Glamorgan as Middlesex implode on tricky surface
Legspinner stars at Merchant Taylors' School with matchwinning four-wicket haul