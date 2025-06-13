Jordan stars as Surrey win last-ball thriller against Kent

Surrey 173 for 6 (Roy 56, Evans 46*, Agar 3-26) beat Kent 171 for 7 (Denly 40, Jordan 4-10) by four wickets

Chris Jordan hit a boundary off the last ball as Surrey beat Kent Spitfires by four wickets in a South Group thriller at the Kia Oval. It was quite a night for Jordan who had earlier taken 4 for 10 - his best figures in the competition - in Kent's 171 for 7.

Jason Roy (56) and skipper Sam Curran (32) seemed to have the chase under control when they put on 90 in nine overs but there were more twists to come.

Wes Agar removed both in the 12th over and Tom Curran was run out as Surrey lost three wickets in nine balls to find themselves 109 for 5. But Laurie Evans and Mitch Santner added 48 off 33 balls and when Santner was dismissed in the 18th over the experienced Evans and Jordan took control.

Evans struck successive fours off Tom Rogers in the 19th and, with their seamers bowled out, legspinner Matt Parkinson was given the last over with an extra fielder inside the circle because Kent hadn't bowled their overs in time.

Six runs came off the first five balls before Jordan perfectly dissected two fielders as he found the boundary at wide long-on. Evans, with 46 off 29, had played a crucial role too.

Surrey had inserted the opposition for the first time this season and Kent needed the impetus of Joe Denly's 40 off 22 balls to post a competitive score.

Daniel Bell-Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye had scored 46 in the fifth over when Jordan made the breakthrough with a short ball which Bell-Drummond hoisted to midwicket.

Harry Finch was making his first appearance of the season after scoring three fifties in four second XI T20 games, but both he and Muyeye found it difficult to accelerate. The pressure told in the 11th over when slow left-armer Santner struck twice in three balls. He dragged a delivery wider when he saw Muyeye coming down the wicket and the batter toe-ended an easy return catch. Finch then mistimed a drive down the ground and was caught at long-off.

Having scored 46 in the first five overs, it took Kent a further eight to double their score. But Denly hit three successive boundaries off Dan Worrall and three sixes in the 16th over off Nathan Smith as the fifth-wicket added 52 before Jordan again made good use of the short ball to have Denly caught behind and Grant Stewart taken at mid-off as he matched his previous format best for England against USA in last year's World Cup.

Surrey lost Dom Sibley to a fine diving catch by Finch at deep square leg and Will Jacks got a bottom edge in the powerplay. Curran and Roy got Surrey back on track before Agar's double strike turned things Kent's way again.