Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (7)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
TNPL (1)
RESULT
South Group (D/N), The Oval, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Surrey FlagSurrey
194/8
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
(18.4/20 ov, T:195) 119

Surrey won by 75 runs

Player Of The Match
97 (56), 1/1 & 2 catches
will-jacks
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Will Jacks' 97 leads Surrey to fifth win in a row

Chris Jordan left the field apparently concussed after a heavy fall attempting a catch

Will Jacks of Surrey bats, Vitality Blast Men, Surrey vs Sussex Sharks, The Kia Oval, June 18, 2025

Will Jacks scored 97 off 56 balls  •  Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Surrey 194 for 8 (Jacks 97, Helm 3-48) beat Middlesex 119 (Higgins 27, Williamson 26, Santner 3-25) by 75 runs
Will Jacks' scintillating 97 led Surrey to a fifth win in a row as they thrashed London neighbours Middlesex by 75 runs at the Kia Oval.
The England allrounder, not required for Test duty against India, nevertheless reminded the selectors of his batting prowess, pummelling five sixes and 10 fours in a 56-ball masterclass. Noah Cornwell and Ryan Higgins were the pick of the Middlesex attack with two wickets apiece.
Middlesex were never in it in reply, subsiding to 119 all out, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner taking 3-25.
It was a sobering watch for new Seaxes head coach Dane Vilas, who will officially take charge ahead of the County Championship clash with Northamptonshire on Sunday.
The one concern for the hosts was the loss of Chris Jordan, who left the field apparently concussed after a heavy fall attempting a catch.
Jacks sent the opening ball of the match to the fence before the first of his five sixes came from a clip over long leg.
That was the prelude to 22 off the last over of the powerplay bowled by youngster Naavya Sharma which took Jacks to 50 in only 24 balls.
There was a brief pause for breath before an audacious golf-swing shot into the crowd at long-off and after being given a life when dropped by Cornwell at deep fine leg, another vicious pull over square leg off Tom Helm took him into the 90s.
There would be no hundred as he holed out going for the century in the grand manner, one of three wickets in four balls for Helm but this was scintillating stuff.
To Middlesex's credit others came and went as the hosts didn't make the most of being 66 without loss after the powerplay and 95 for 2 at halfway.
Dom Sibley, dropped on 8 by Shah, reached 27 and Sam Curran 26 before both being caught and bowled by Cornwell, as the visitors chipped away, Ryan Higgins hitting the stumps twice in the final over.
Kane Williamson, fresh from his 50 against Essex 24 hours earlier, ramped, paddled drove and cut Reece Topley for four boundaries in his second over to launch the chase, but the former New Zealand Test skipper fell in the next over, slapping Tom Curran straight to Jason Roy at cover.
Max Holden picked up the baton with fours to long leg and third, but perished attempting to sweep Mitchell Santner over the long boundary, while Ben Geddes, returning to face his former county, survived two vehement appeals for catches behind later in the same over, but left without scoring in the next trying to go over extra cover.
Stephen Eskinazi's torturous innings of less than a run a ball ended when he was bowled by Santner and Joe Cracknell in his first game in the tournament this season quickly came and went.
With the rate required now 14 an over Santner then bowled the dangerous Luke Hollman to claim his third wicket as Middlesex folded.
Will JacksMitchell SantnerSurreyMiddlesexSurrey vs MiddlesexVitality Blast Men

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Middlesex Innings
Player NameRB
SS Eskinazi
bowled2023
KS Williamson
caught2615
MDE Holden
caught1612
BBA Geddes
caught05
RF Higgins
caught2726
JB Cracknell
caught44
LBK Hollman
bowled127
Zafar Gohar
caught24
TG Helm
caught37
NB Cornwell
stumped16
N Sharma
not out23
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total119(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
Full Table