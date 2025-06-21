Will Jacks' 97 leads Surrey to fifth win in a row

Surrey 194 for 8 (Jacks 97, Helm 3-48) beat Middlesex 119 (Higgins 27, Williamson 26, Santner 3-25) by 75 runs

Will Jacks ' scintillating 97 led Surrey to a fifth win in a row as they thrashed London neighbours Middlesex by 75 runs at the Kia Oval.

The England allrounder, not required for Test duty against India, nevertheless reminded the selectors of his batting prowess, pummelling five sixes and 10 fours in a 56-ball masterclass. Noah Cornwell and Ryan Higgins were the pick of the Middlesex attack with two wickets apiece.

Middlesex were never in it in reply, subsiding to 119 all out, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner taking 3-25.

It was a sobering watch for new Seaxes head coach Dane Vilas, who will officially take charge ahead of the County Championship clash with Northamptonshire on Sunday.

The one concern for the hosts was the loss of Chris Jordan, who left the field apparently concussed after a heavy fall attempting a catch.

Jacks sent the opening ball of the match to the fence before the first of his five sixes came from a clip over long leg.

That was the prelude to 22 off the last over of the powerplay bowled by youngster Naavya Sharma which took Jacks to 50 in only 24 balls.

There was a brief pause for breath before an audacious golf-swing shot into the crowd at long-off and after being given a life when dropped by Cornwell at deep fine leg, another vicious pull over square leg off Tom Helm took him into the 90s.

There would be no hundred as he holed out going for the century in the grand manner, one of three wickets in four balls for Helm but this was scintillating stuff.

To Middlesex's credit others came and went as the hosts didn't make the most of being 66 without loss after the powerplay and 95 for 2 at halfway.

Dom Sibley, dropped on 8 by Shah, reached 27 and Sam Curran 26 before both being caught and bowled by Cornwell, as the visitors chipped away, Ryan Higgins hitting the stumps twice in the final over.

Kane Williamson, fresh from his 50 against Essex 24 hours earlier, ramped, paddled drove and cut Reece Topley for four boundaries in his second over to launch the chase, but the former New Zealand Test skipper fell in the next over, slapping Tom Curran straight to Jason Roy at cover.

Max Holden picked up the baton with fours to long leg and third, but perished attempting to sweep Mitchell Santner over the long boundary, while Ben Geddes, returning to face his former county, survived two vehement appeals for catches behind later in the same over, but left without scoring in the next trying to go over extra cover.

Stephen Eskinazi's torturous innings of less than a run a ball ended when he was bowled by Santner and Joe Cracknell in his first game in the tournament this season quickly came and went.