Surrey vs Middlesex, South Group at London, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group (D/N), The Oval, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Surrey FlagSurrey
194/8
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
(18.4/20 ov, T:195) 119

Surrey won by 75 runs

Player Of The Match
97 (56), 1/1 & 2 catches
will-jacks
T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Naavya Sharma* 
(rhb)
230066.661 (2b)2 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Will Jacks 
(ob)
0.40111.50300-
Nathan Smith 
(rmf)
402325.751230-
MatRunsHSAve
222*-
MatWktsBBIAve
222724/1523.24
71755/1424.13
 Last BatNoah Cornwell 1 (6b) FOW119/10 (18.4 Ov)
Match centre 
18.4
W
Jacks to Cornwell, OUT
Noah Cornwell st †Evans b Jacks 1 (6b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 16.66
18.3
Jacks to Cornwell, no run
18.2
1
Jacks to Sharma, 1 run
18.1
Jacks to Sharma, no run
end of over 189 runs • 1 wicket
MID: 118/9CRR: 6.55 RRR: 38.50 • Need 77 from 12b
Naavya Sharma1 (1b)
Noah Cornwell1 (4b)
Nathan Smith 4-0-23-2
Reece Topley 4-0-27-2
17.6
1
Smith to Sharma, 1 run
17.5
W
Smith to Higgins, OUT
Ryan Higgins c SM Curran b Smith 27 (26b 4x4 0x6 38m) SR: 103.84
17.4
Smith to Higgins, no run
17.3
4
Smith to Higgins, FOUR runs
17.2
Smith to Higgins, no run
17.1
4
Smith to Higgins, FOUR runs
end of over 172 runs • 1 wicket
MID: 109/8CRR: 6.41 RRR: 28.66 • Need 86 from 18b
Noah Cornwell1 (4b)
Ryan Higgins19 (21b 2x4)
Reece Topley 4-0-27-2
Nathan Smith 3-0-14-1
16.6
Topley to Cornwell, no run
16.5
1
Topley to Higgins, 1 run
16.4
1
Topley to Cornwell, 1 run
16.3
Topley to Cornwell, no run
16.2
Topley to Cornwell, no run
16.1
W
Topley to Helm, OUT
Tom Helm c SM Curran b Topley 3 (7b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 42.85
end of over 164 runs
MID: 107/7CRR: 6.68 RRR: 22.00 • Need 88 from 24b
Tom Helm3 (6b)
Ryan Higgins18 (20b 2x4)
Nathan Smith 3-0-14-1
Reece Topley 3-0-25-1
15.6
1
Smith to Helm, 1 run
15.5
Smith to Helm, no run
15.4
Smith to Helm, no run
15.3
1
Smith to Higgins, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
TossMiddlesex, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Surrey
Will Jacks
Match days20 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
SUR Player Replacement
Substitute
Jordan Clark
in
Chris Jordan
 out (2nd innings, 8 ov)
Umpires
England
Ben Debenham
England
James Middlebrook
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Match Referee
England
Simon Hinks
PointsSurrey 4, Middlesex 0
Middlesex Innings
Player NameRB
SS Eskinazi
bowled2023
KS Williamson
caught2615
MDE Holden
caught1612
BBA Geddes
caught05
RF Higgins
caught2726
JB Cracknell
caught44
LBK Hollman
bowled127
Zafar Gohar
caught24
TG Helm
caught37
NB Cornwell
stumped16
N Sharma
not out23
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total119(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
Full Table