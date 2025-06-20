Matches (16)
Surrey vs Middlesex, South Group at London, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
South Group (D/N), The Oval, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(rhb)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.66
|1 (2b)
|2 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|0.4
|0
|1
|1
|1.50
|3
|0
|0
|-
(rmf)
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|12
|3
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|2
|2
|2*
|-
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|222
|72
|4/15
|23.24
|71
|75
|5/14
|24.13
Last Bat: Noah Cornwell 1 (6b) • FOW: 119/10 (18.4 Ov)
18.4
W
Jacks to Cornwell, OUT
Noah Cornwell st †Evans b Jacks 1 (6b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 16.66
18.3
•
Jacks to Cornwell, no run
18.2
1
Jacks to Sharma, 1 run
18.1
•
Jacks to Sharma, no run
end of over 189 runs • 1 wicket
MID: 118/9CRR: 6.55 • RRR: 38.50 • Need 77 from 12b
Naavya Sharma1 (1b)
Noah Cornwell1 (4b)
Nathan Smith 4-0-23-2
Reece Topley 4-0-27-2
17.6
1
Smith to Sharma, 1 run
17.5
W
Smith to Higgins, OUT
Ryan Higgins c SM Curran b Smith 27 (26b 4x4 0x6 38m) SR: 103.84
17.4
•
Smith to Higgins, no run
17.3
4
Smith to Higgins, FOUR runs
17.2
•
Smith to Higgins, no run
17.1
4
Smith to Higgins, FOUR runs
end of over 172 runs • 1 wicket
MID: 109/8CRR: 6.41 • RRR: 28.66 • Need 86 from 18b
Noah Cornwell1 (4b)
Ryan Higgins19 (21b 2x4)
Reece Topley 4-0-27-2
Nathan Smith 3-0-14-1
16.6
•
Topley to Cornwell, no run
16.5
1
Topley to Higgins, 1 run
16.4
1
Topley to Cornwell, 1 run
16.3
•
Topley to Cornwell, no run
16.2
•
Topley to Cornwell, no run
16.1
W
Topley to Helm, OUT
Tom Helm c SM Curran b Topley 3 (7b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 42.85
end of over 164 runs
MID: 107/7CRR: 6.68 • RRR: 22.00 • Need 88 from 24b
Tom Helm3 (6b)
Ryan Higgins18 (20b 2x4)
Nathan Smith 3-0-14-1
Reece Topley 3-0-25-1
15.6
1
Smith to Helm, 1 run
15.5
•
Smith to Helm, no run
15.4
•
Smith to Helm, no run
15.3
1
Smith to Higgins, 1 run
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Toss
|Middlesex, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|SUR Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Surrey 4, Middlesex 0
Middlesex Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|20
|23
|caught
|26
|15
|caught
|16
|12
|caught
|0
|5
|caught
|27
|26
|caught
|4
|4
|bowled
|12
|7
|caught
|2
|4
|caught
|3
|7
|stumped
|1
|6
|not out
|2
|3
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 4)
|Total
|119(10 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>