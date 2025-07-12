Matches (17)
North Group, Worcester, July 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears

#3

176
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire

#7

(19.3/20 ov, T:177) 153

Bears won by 23 runs

Report

Hain, Hasan and Briggs keep Bears on track for quarter-finals

Worcestershire chase never gets going despite fifty from Adam Hose

Sam Hain flicks one off his pads, Durham vs Birmingham Bears, Vitality Blast, Chester-le-Street, May 31, 2024

Sam Hain top-scored for Birmingham  •  MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Birmingham 176 (Hain 44, Dwarshuis 3-30) beat Worcestershire 153 (Hose 51, Hasan 3-32, Briggs 3-37) by 23 runs
Birmingham Bears took a big stride towards Vitality Blast qualification with a comfortable 23-run win over neighbours Worcestershire Rapids at broiling Visit Worcestershire New Road.
The Bears' 176 all out was solid rather than spectacularly compiled. It lacked a major contribution but Sam Hain (44 off 35 balls) and George Garton (36 not out off 22) ensured a competitive total against an attack led by Ben Dwarshuis.
The Rapids' reply started ponderously - 15 for 1 after five overs - and faded away to 153 all out. Adam Hose defied against his former team-mates with 51 off 39 but Danny Briggs took 3 for 37 to sentence the home side to a seventh group defeat which extinguishes their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.
Put in, the Bears lost openers Alex Davies and Tom Latham cheaply but rallied through a stand of 63 in 34 balls between Haon and Dan Mousley. The latter clubbed 31 from 17 balls before edging a pull at Adam Finch to wicketkeeper Gareth Roderick.
Jacob Bethell, back from England duty, lifted his fourth ball, from spinner Fateh Singh, to long-off but Hain found another perky partner in Ed Barnard. The former Rapids allrounder hit 23 from 13 balls before sending up a colossal skier, well-claimed by Roderick, off Dwarshuis.
Kurram Shahzad followed up with two wickets in an over when Hain pulled to deep midwicket and Hasan Ali offered a simple return catch. Briggs edged Dwarshuis behind and when Craig Miles, called for an impossible second by Garton, was beaten by Ethan Brookes' throw, five wickets had fallen for 26 runs in 21 balls.
That was 156 for 9 but the last wicket proved elusive for the Rapids as Garton farmed the strike cleverly to add a vital 20.
The Rapids' reply started slowly with just 12 on the board from 20 balls when Brett D'Oliveira thrashed Hasan to extra cover. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Mohammed (25 off 23) lifted the Pakistan international for successive sixes but then skewed an attempted lap high to short third man.
At 64 for 2 from ten overs, the Rapids needed 11 per over through the second half and that pressure told. Briggs began and ended his second over with wickets - Roderick caught at backward point and Brookes lbw, sweeping - and also ousted the dangerous Dwarshuis, caught at short third man.
Hose collected his 22nd T20 half-century but, supported by fine boundary fielding, with some exceptional diving stops, Warwickshire's bowlers maintained the pressure to close out a comfortable victory.
Sam HainWorcestershireWarwickshireBears vs WorcsVitality Blast Men

Worcs Innings
Player NameRB
Isaac Mohammed
caught2523
BL D'Oliveira
caught15
GH Roderick
caught3022
AJ Hose
lbw5136
EA Brookes
lbw23
BJ Dwarshuis
caught135
HJ Cullen
caught25
TAI Taylor
caught1911
F Singh
run out03
AW Finch
caught01
Khurram Shahzad
not out23
Extras(lb 6, w 2)
Total153(10 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN117428
DUR117428
BEARS127528
NOR127528
NOT126624
LEI116524
WOR125720
YOR114716
DER123912
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM1210240
SUR118332
HAM126526
GLA126624
SUS115522
KEN125622
GLO114716
MID113616
ESS122910
Full Table