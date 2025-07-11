Matches (20)
Worcs vs Bears, North Group at Worcester, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

North Group, Worcester, July 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears
Tomorrow
4:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
Birmingham BearsBirmingham Bears
1165024
7
WorcestershireWorcestershire
1046016
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Match days11 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
