Worcs vs Durham, North Group at Worcester, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

North Group (D/N), Worcester, June 18, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Durham FlagDurham
Tomorrow
4:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
DurhamDurham
642016
8
WorcestershireWorcestershire
62408
Recent Performance
Last five matches
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
Series
Season2025
Match days18 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
