Wharton, Luxton power Yorkshire victory to keep top-four hopes alive

Yorkshire 233 for 6 (Wharton 88, Luxton 81) Worcestershire 192 (D'Oliveira 56, O'Rourke 5-22) by 41 runs

Superb scores in the 80s for third-wicket pair Will Luxton and James Wharton helped Yorkshire maintain their slim quarter-final hopes in the Vitality Blast with a dominant 41-run win over fellow strugglers Worcestershire Rapids at Headingley.

Wharton, a T20 centurion against the Rapids here in 2023, top-scored with 88 in Yorkshire's 233 for 6. He shared 134 inside 12 overs with Luxton, whose 81 represented a career best score. Both faced 47 balls.

All seven bowlers used by Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira went at nine or more runs an over before their night got worse. New Zealand overseas fast bowler Will O'Rourke struck twice in two balls twice en route to his his maiden five-wicket haul, 5 for 22, in a 192 all out reply.

Yorkshire have now won three of nine North Group games, drawing level on 12 points with Worcestershire. They suffered their sixth defeat in nine, with D'Oliveira's opening 56 off 33 unrewarded.

Jonny Bairstow, opening for the first time in this season's Blast, miscued the contest's fourth ball from new-ball seamer Tom Taylor to mid-off, falling for 4. Yorkshire's other big gun, Dawid Malan, followed for 8 at the start of the fifth over when he pulled Ben Allison's seam out to deep square-leg with the score on 42.

Luxton lofted Australian overseas quick Ben Dwarshuis over cover for the first of two early sixes and Wharton hit the left-armer for four fours to end the powerplay at 67 for 2.

Four times in the previous three games at Headingley this season had sides topped 200.

Luxton and Wharton ploughed on and brought up their century stand in the 13th over of the innings, Yorkshire 142 for 2. Both had just reached quickfire fifties, and the visitors will rue two Allison drops in the deep with Luxton on 9 and 74.

Allison did remove him caught at deep cover shortly after the second drop before Wharton and Jordan Thompson - he hit three sixes in the last over in 22 off 8 - were run out at the death.

The Rapids needed to posted their highest ever T20 total to win this game. England Under-19 opener Isaac Mohammed made a breezy start with 17. But when he miscued a slower ball from O'Rourke behind to Bairstow, it was 24 for 1 at the start of the third over.

Worcestershire needed everything to go their way to have a chance of overhauling this target. And hardly anything did on a true pitch with a lightning outfield.

Kashif Ali clothed O'Rourke's second ball to mid-off before the big Kiwi took a stunning one-handed catch diving to his left at short third off Matt Milnes. At 37 for 3 in the fourth over, the visitors had a mountain to climb.

D'Oliveira and Ethan Brookes at least helped them reach base camp with an 83-run stand, the former hitting a trio of sixes all around the ground. But just when hopes started to increase, with D'Oliveira reaching 50 off 33 balls, Brookes was lbw on the reverse against Jafer Chohan's legspin - 120 for 4 in the 12th.

And when D'Oliveira dragged O'Rourke out to deep midwicket in the next, at 132 for 5, it was game over.