Yorkshire vs Worcs, North Group at Leeds, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Leeds, July 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
T20 CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 balls
(lhb)
|42
|17
|3
|3
|247.05
|20 (5b)
|2 (1b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rmf)
|3.1
|0
|50
|1
|15.78
|5
|5
|4
|-
(rmf)
|4
|0
|46
|1
|11.50
|5
|3
|3
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|160
|1044
|66
|20.88
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|70
|40
|3/14
|38.58
|118
|121
|5/21
|25.21
Last Bat: Fateh Singh 10 (4b) • FOW: 192/10 (19.1 Ov)
Match centre
19.1
W
Sutherland to Singh, OUT
Fateh Singh c Bess b Sutherland 10 (4b 1x4 1x6 5m) SR: 250
end of over 1913 runs • 1 wicket
WOR: 192/9CRR: 10.10 • RRR: 42.00 • Need 42 from 6b
Ben Dwarshuis42 (17b 3x4 3x6)
Fateh Singh10 (3b 1x4 1x6)
Jordan Thompson 4-0-46-1
Will O’Rourke 4-0-22-5
18.6
2
Thompson to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
18.5
1b
Thompson to Singh, 1 bye
18.4
4
Thompson to Singh, FOUR runs
18.3
6
Thompson to Singh, SIX runs
18.2
W
Thompson to Allison, OUT
Ben Allison c Milnes b Thompson 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 33.33
18.1
•
Thompson to Allison, no run
end of over 184 runs • 2 wickets
WOR: 179/8CRR: 9.94 • RRR: 27.50 • Need 55 from 12b
Ben Dwarshuis40 (16b 3x4 3x6)
Ben Allison1 (1b)
Will O’Rourke 4-0-22-5
Matt Milnes 4-1-30-2
17.6
•
O'Rourke to Dwarshuis, no run
17.5
1
O'Rourke to Allison, 1 run
17.4
W
O'Rourke to Taylor, OUT
Tom Taylor c Malan b O'Rourke 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
17.3
W
O'Rourke to Waite, OUT
Matthew Waite c Wharton b O'Rourke 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 0
17.2
1
O'Rourke to Dwarshuis, 1 run
17.1
2
O'Rourke to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
end of over 17Wicket maiden
WOR: 175/6CRR: 10.29 • RRR: 19.66 • Need 59 from 18b
Matthew Waite0 (1b)
Ben Dwarshuis37 (13b 3x4 3x6)
Matt Milnes 4-1-30-2
Jordan Thompson 3-0-34-0
16.6
•
Milnes to Waite, no run
16.5
W
Milnes to Roderick, OUT
Gareth Roderick c Thompson b Milnes 11 (16b 1x4 0x6 23m) SR: 68.75
16.4
•
Milnes to Roderick, no run
16.3
•
Milnes to Roderick, no run
16.2
•
Milnes to Roderick, no run
16.1
•
Milnes to Roderick, no run
end of over 1611 runs
WOR: 175/5CRR: 10.93 • RRR: 14.75 • Need 59 from 24b
Ben Dwarshuis37 (13b 3x4 3x6)
Gareth Roderick11 (11b 1x4)
Jordan Thompson 3-0-34-0
Will Sutherland 3-0-50-0
15.6
6
Thompson to Dwarshuis, SIX runs
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Toss
|Worcestershire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Yorkshire 4, Worcestershire 0
Worcs Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|17
|8
|caught
|53
|36
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|8
|5
|lbw
|38
|23
|caught
|11
|16
|not out
|42
|17
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|1
|3
|caught
|10
|4
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 3, nb 2, w 6)
|Total
|192(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>