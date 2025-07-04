Matches (22)
Yorkshire vs Worcs, North Group at Leeds, Vitality Blast Men, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
North Group (D/N), Leeds, July 04, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire

#8

233/6
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire

#7

(19.1/20 ov, T:234) 192

Yorkshire won by 41 runs

T20 CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Ben Dwarshuis* 
(lhb)
421733247.0520 (5b)2 (1b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Will Sutherland 
(rmf)
3.1050115.78554-
Jordan Thompson 
(rmf)
4046111.50533-
MatRunsHSAve
16010446620.88
MatWktsBBIAve
70403/1438.58
1181215/2125.21
 Last BatFateh Singh 10 (4b) FOW192/10 (19.1 Ov)
Match centre 
19.1
W
Sutherland to Singh, OUT
Fateh Singh c Bess b Sutherland 10 (4b 1x4 1x6 5m) SR: 250
end of over 1913 runs • 1 wicket
WOR: 192/9CRR: 10.10 RRR: 42.00 • Need 42 from 6b
Ben Dwarshuis42 (17b 3x4 3x6)
Fateh Singh10 (3b 1x4 1x6)
Jordan Thompson 4-0-46-1
Will O’Rourke 4-0-22-5
18.6
2
Thompson to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
18.5
1b
Thompson to Singh, 1 bye
18.4
4
Thompson to Singh, FOUR runs
18.3
6
Thompson to Singh, SIX runs
18.2
W
Thompson to Allison, OUT
Ben Allison c Milnes b Thompson 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 33.33
18.1
Thompson to Allison, no run
end of over 184 runs • 2 wickets
WOR: 179/8CRR: 9.94 RRR: 27.50 • Need 55 from 12b
Ben Dwarshuis40 (16b 3x4 3x6)
Ben Allison1 (1b)
Will O’Rourke 4-0-22-5
Matt Milnes 4-1-30-2
17.6
O'Rourke to Dwarshuis, no run
17.5
1
O'Rourke to Allison, 1 run
17.4
W
O'Rourke to Taylor, OUT
Tom Taylor c Malan b O'Rourke 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
17.3
W
O'Rourke to Waite, OUT
Matthew Waite c Wharton b O'Rourke 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 4m) SR: 0
17.2
1
O'Rourke to Dwarshuis, 1 run
17.1
2
O'Rourke to Dwarshuis, 2 runs
end of over 17Wicket maiden
WOR: 175/6CRR: 10.29 RRR: 19.66 • Need 59 from 18b
Matthew Waite0 (1b)
Ben Dwarshuis37 (13b 3x4 3x6)
Matt Milnes 4-1-30-2
Jordan Thompson 3-0-34-0
16.6
Milnes to Waite, no run
16.5
W
Milnes to Roderick, OUT
Gareth Roderick c Thompson b Milnes 11 (16b 1x4 0x6 23m) SR: 68.75
16.4
Milnes to Roderick, no run
16.3
Milnes to Roderick, no run
16.2
Milnes to Roderick, no run
16.1
Milnes to Roderick, no run
end of over 1611 runs
WOR: 175/5CRR: 10.93 RRR: 14.75 • Need 59 from 24b
Ben Dwarshuis37 (13b 3x4 3x6)
Gareth Roderick11 (11b 1x4)
Jordan Thompson 3-0-34-0
Will Sutherland 3-0-50-0
15.6
6
Thompson to Dwarshuis, SIX runs
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
TossWorcestershire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days4 July 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
England
Peter Hartley
Match Referee
England
Alec Swann
PointsYorkshire 4, Worcestershire 0
Worcs Innings
Player NameRB
Isaac Mohammed
caught178
BL D'Oliveira
caught5336
Kashif Ali
caught01
AJ Hose
caught85
EA Brookes
lbw3823
GH Roderick
caught1116
BJ Dwarshuis
not out4217
MJ Waite
caught02
TAI Taylor
caught01
BMJ Allison
caught13
F Singh
caught104
Extras(b 1, lb 3, nb 2, w 6)
Total192(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN86224
DUR96324
NOR96324
LEI95420
BEARS95420
NOT104616
WOR93612
YOR93612
DER8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM97228
SUR86224
SUS85222
GLA95420
KEN94418
HAM83414
GLO83512
MID82412
ESS9082
Full Table