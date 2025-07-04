Bates leads the way for Durham as Somerset stay winless

Durham 154 for 4 (Bates 48) beat Somerset 148 for 7 (Odgers 54) by six runs

Durham completed the double over Somerset in the Women's Vitality Blast by beating their winless West Country visitors by six runs at the Banks Homes Riverside

Bates and her opening partner, Emma Marlow attacked almost from the first ball of the Durham innings and had put on 50 in 5.2 overs before Marlow was immediately caught at long-on off Chloe Skelton for an 11-ball 20.

Undaunted by this reverse, Bates and Hollie Armitage ensured Durham were well placed on 78 for one after ten overs of their innings before the New Zealand batter was caught at short third by Odgers off Alex Griffiths when two short of her third Durham half-century.

The departure of their marquee signing in no way deterred her colleagues. Armitage and Mady Villiers brought up the hundred in the 13th over and the home side's ascendancy was epitomised by Villiers lifting Griffiths for a big six over long-on.

Armitage was unluckily run out for 41 at the bowler's end when Skelton deflected Villiers' fierce drive into the stumps and Durham's momentum was also slowed by Erin Vukusic, who conceded only 29 runs from her four overs.

Emily Windsor was run out on her county debut for five and Durham finished on 154 for four, only 35 runs coming from the last five overs. Villiers finished unbeaten on 39 but Skelton took one for 26 from four overs and Amanda-Jade Wellington nought for 23 in a plucky fightback from the visitors, who did not bowl a wide in their 20 overs.

Encouraged by their bowlers' resistance, Somerset's openers began in expansive fashion, Bex Odgers taking 16 runs off Grace Thompson's first over and 37 coming off the opening 20 balls before Niamh Holland was leg before to an off-spinner from Villiers for 11.

Fran Wilson was caught and bowled by Phoebe Turner for four in the next over but Odgers smacked Villiers for six over square leg and the visitors ended the powerplay three runs better placed than Durham, albeit having lost one more wicket.

A significant setback followed for Somerset, though, when their skipper Sophie Luff was run out for three off her own bowling by Phoebe Turner after a mix-up with Odgers.

If that wicket disturbed Odgers, she did not show it. Instead, she reached her half-century off 35 balls but was stumped by Mia Rogers off Katie Levick for 54 two balls later. Durham's spinners put the brakes on Somerset's progress following the opener's dismissal and 40 runs were still needed off the final five overs.