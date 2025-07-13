Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)

ESS Women vs BLZ Women, 46th Match at Chelmsford, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

46th Match, Chelmsford, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
PrevNext
Essex Women FlagEssex Women
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
ESS-W Win & Bat
BLZ-W Win & Bat
ESS-W Win & Bowl
BLZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
3
The Blaze WomenThe Blaze Women
1162231
7
Essex WomenEssex Women
1137015
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:16
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Match days13 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
SUR-W119141
WAR-W127432
BLZ-W116231
LAN-W116525
HAM-W125721
DUR-W114619
ESS-W113715
SOM-W11196
Full Table