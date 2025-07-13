Matches (18)
ENG vs IND (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (2)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
WI vs AUS (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
ESS Women vs BLZ Women, 46th Match at Chelmsford, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
46th Match, Chelmsford, July 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
What will be the toss result?
ESS-W Win & Bat
BLZ-W Win & Bat
ESS-W Win & Bowl
BLZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ESS Women
L
W
L
T
L
BLZ Women
W
L
W
NR
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:16
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women News
Kalis sets up Bears before spinners see off Somerset
Hannah Baker leads defence with 3 for 32 as hosts suffer ninth loss of campaign
Turner, Windsor star as Durham win low-scoring scrap with Hampshire
Hosts keep slim Finals Day hopes alive by chasing down target of 104 at Chester-le-Street
Surrey clinch Finals Day place defending 132 at The Blaze
Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kalea Moore restrict home side despite unbeaten fifty for Kathryn Bryce
Alice Davidson-Richards stars with ball and bat as Surrey cement top spot
Her 3 for 11 keeps Warwickshire below par, then unbroken stand of 42 in 24 balls with Kalea Moore sees Surrey home