Matches (23)
MLC (4)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ENG-W vs IND-W (1)
TNPL (1)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
Vitality Blast Men (9)
SL vs BAN (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Blast Women League 2 (1)

Pamir vs Mah-e-Par, 9th Match at Kunduz, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
9th Match, Kunduz, July 04, 2025, Wahkhan National T20 Cup
PrevNext
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends

#2

154/8
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars

#3

(19.2/20 ov, T:155) 128

Pamir won by 26 runs

Player Of The Match
27 (9) & 3/11
lalbaz-sinzai
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
MPS Win & Bat
47%
PAL Win & Bat
29%
MPS Win & Bowl
17%
PAL Win & Bowl
7%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Pamir Legends 154/8(20 overs)
Noor ul Rahman
28 (24)
Khalil Gurbaz
3/24 (4)
Lalbaz Sinzai
27 (9)
Farmanullah
1/13 (2)
Mah-e-Par Stars 128/10(19.2 overs)
Naveed Obaid
40 (37)
Lalbaz Sinzai
3/11 (2.2)
Shir Khan
19 (21)
Mohammadullah
3/27 (4)
View full scorecard
19.2
W
Lalbaz Sinzai to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), OUT
Mohammad Ibrahim c Nangeyalia Kharote b Lalbaz Sinzai 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
19.1
W
Lalbaz Sinzai to Sediqullah Pacha, OUT
Sediqullah Pacha c Mohammadullah b Lalbaz Sinzai 14 (15b 1x4 0x6 28m) SR: 93.33
end of over 1917 runs
MPS: 128/8CRR: 6.73 RRR: 27.00
Aftab Alam17 (8b 1x4 2x6)
Sediqullah Pacha14 (14b 1x4)
Sayed Shirzad 4-0-33-0
Bilal Sami 4-1-30-2
18.6
Sayed to Aftab Alam, no run
18.5
Sayed to Aftab Alam, no run
18.4
6
Sayed to Aftab Alam, SIX runs
18.3
4
Sayed to Aftab Alam, FOUR runs
18.2
6
Sayed to Aftab Alam, SIX runs
18.1
1
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
MPS: 111/8CRR: 6.16 RRR: 22.00
Aftab Alam1 (3b)
Sediqullah Pacha13 (13b 1x4)
Bilal Sami 4-1-30-2
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-16-0
17.6
Bilal Sami to Aftab Alam, no run
17.5
Bilal Sami to Aftab Alam, no run
17.4
1
Bilal Sami to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
17.3
1
Bilal Sami to Aftab Alam, 1 run
17.2
W
Bilal Sami to Mohibullah Zurmati, OUT
Mohibullah Zurmati b Bilal Sami 3 (5b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 60
17.1
1
Bilal Sami to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
end of over 174 runs
MPS: 108/7CRR: 6.35 RRR: 15.66
Mohibullah Zurmati3 (4b)
Sediqullah Pacha11 (11b 1x4)
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-16-0
Arab Gul 2-0-11-2
16.6
Sayed to Mohibullah Zurmati, no run
16.5
1
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
16.4
1
Sayed to Mohibullah Zurmati, 1 run
16.3
1
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
16.2
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, no run
16.1
1
Sayed to Mohibullah Zurmati, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Kunduz Cricket Ground
TossPamir Legends, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Pamir
Lalbaz Sinzai
Match days4 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
MPS Player Replacement
Substitute
Allah Noor
in
Khalil Gurbaz
 out (2nd innings, 8 ov)
PAL Player Replacement
Substitute
Mohammadullah
in
Asif Shah Khan
 out (2nd innings, 8 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ihsanullah Danish
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
PointsPamir Legends 2, Mah-e-Par Stars 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Mah-e-Par Innings
Player NameRB
Naveed Obaid
stumped4037
Mohammad Shahzad
caught1511
Hazratullah Zazai
bowled76
Shir Khan
caught1921
Farmanullah
caught96
Allah Noor
caught03
Sediqullah Pacha
caught1415
Qamar Shams
caught13
Mohibullah Zurmati
bowled35
Aftab Alam
not out178
Mohammad Ibrahim
caught01
Extras(lb 1, w 2)
Total128(10 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Wahkhan National T20 Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
HIS550101.712
PAL5326-0.414
MPS5234-0.683
MAC5050-0.631
Full Table