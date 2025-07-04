Matches (23)
Pamir vs Mah-e-Par, 9th Match at Kunduz, Jul 04 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
9th Match, Kunduz, July 04, 2025, Wahkhan National T20 Cup
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Pamir Legends • 154/8(20 overs)
28 (24)
3/24 (4)
27 (9)
1/13 (2)
Mah-e-Par Stars • 128/10(19.2 overs)
40 (37)
3/11 (2.2)
19 (21)
3/27 (4)
19.2
W
Lalbaz Sinzai to Mohammad Ibrahim (1), OUT
Mohammad Ibrahim c Nangeyalia Kharote b Lalbaz Sinzai 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
19.1
W
Lalbaz Sinzai to Sediqullah Pacha, OUT
Sediqullah Pacha c Mohammadullah b Lalbaz Sinzai 14 (15b 1x4 0x6 28m) SR: 93.33
end of over 1917 runs
MPS: 128/8CRR: 6.73 • RRR: 27.00
Aftab Alam17 (8b 1x4 2x6)
Sediqullah Pacha14 (14b 1x4)
Sayed Shirzad 4-0-33-0
Bilal Sami 4-1-30-2
18.6
•
Sayed to Aftab Alam, no run
18.5
•
Sayed to Aftab Alam, no run
18.4
6
Sayed to Aftab Alam, SIX runs
18.3
4
Sayed to Aftab Alam, FOUR runs
18.2
6
Sayed to Aftab Alam, SIX runs
18.1
1
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
end of over 183 runs • 1 wicket
MPS: 111/8CRR: 6.16 • RRR: 22.00
Aftab Alam1 (3b)
Sediqullah Pacha13 (13b 1x4)
Bilal Sami 4-1-30-2
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-16-0
17.6
•
Bilal Sami to Aftab Alam, no run
17.5
•
Bilal Sami to Aftab Alam, no run
17.4
1
Bilal Sami to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
17.3
1
Bilal Sami to Aftab Alam, 1 run
17.2
W
Bilal Sami to Mohibullah Zurmati, OUT
Mohibullah Zurmati b Bilal Sami 3 (5b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 60
17.1
1
Bilal Sami to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
end of over 174 runs
MPS: 108/7CRR: 6.35 • RRR: 15.66
Mohibullah Zurmati3 (4b)
Sediqullah Pacha11 (11b 1x4)
Sayed Shirzad 3-0-16-0
Arab Gul 2-0-11-2
16.6
•
Sayed to Mohibullah Zurmati, no run
16.5
1
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
16.4
1
Sayed to Mohibullah Zurmati, 1 run
16.3
1
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
16.2
•
Sayed to Sediqullah Pacha, no run
16.1
1
Sayed to Mohibullah Zurmati, 1 run
Match details
|Kunduz Cricket Ground
|Toss
|Pamir Legends, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|4 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|MPS Player Replacement
Substitute:
|PAL Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Pamir Legends 2, Mah-e-Par Stars 0
Mah-e-Par Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|stumped
|40
|37
|caught
|15
|11
|bowled
|7
|6
|caught
|19
|21
|caught
|9
|6
|caught
|0
|3
|caught
|14
|15
|caught
|1
|3
|bowled
|3
|5
|not out
|17
|8
|caught
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 2)
|Total
|128(10 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>