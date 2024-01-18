Matches (7)
1st Test, Adelaide, January 17 - 21, 2024, West Indies tour of Australia
West Indies FlagWest Indies
188
Australia FlagAustralia
(61.2 ov) 191/6

Day 2 - Session 2: Australia lead by 3 runs.

Current RR: 3.11
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 49.4
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 37/1 (3.70)
Report

Greaves' wicket and catch keeps Australia under huge pressure

Travis Head was shaping as vital to the home side's hopes after West Indies made regular inroads

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
18-Jan-2024 • 1 hr ago
0:57

Ganga: Have patience with young West Indies side

Lunch Australia 144 for 5 (Head 41*, Carey 9*) trail West Indies 188 by 44 runs
West Indies enjoyed an excellent morning on the second day in Adelaide to keep themselves firmly in contention. Shamar Joseph continued his spectacular Test debut and Justin Greaves claimed his own maiden international wicket, with Australia needing Travis Head to build on his foundation.
Shamar Joseph added to his first-day success early on the second when he had Cameron Green caught behind, then Greaves broke a threatening stand between Head and Usman Khawaja when the latter was taken at slip.
On a surface that was proving trickier to bat that expected, Mitchell Marsh was given a working over around off stump before being superbly caught by Greaves, standing very close at third slip and wearing a helmet.
Hometown stars Head and Alex Carey carried Australia to lunch with the onus on them to secure Australia a lead before exposing the bowlers.
The early signs had been that it could be Green's day, as he resumes his Test career at No. 4, but after a brace of early boundaries off Shamar Joseph he nicked a good-length delivery that left him a fraction to send the bowler in another sprint celebration across the Adelaide Oval outfield the morning after he became a story around the world.
Shamar and Alzarri Joseph maintained early pressure on Khawaja and Head, the former happy to bide his time while the latter was keen to be aggressive. West Indies quickly went to a short-ball plan against Head although the surface did not quite have the pace in it to be hugely problematic.
Head went past 3000 Test runs with a lofted drive over the covers as the partnership started to dominate. Khawaja was shaping up well, putting a couple of pulls away strongly through midwicket, while Head also deposited Greaves into the stands over square leg.
But just as concerns were growing as to whether West Indies could maintain the pressure, the medium pace of Greaves lured Khawaja into driving a wide delivery and the edge was well held at second slip.
Marsh struggled early in his innings, multiple times edging short of the cordon, and had 1 off 22 balls before he laced a cover drive off Shamar Joseph. However, it wasn't a sign of a change in fortune. After another edge fell short of third slip, Greaves moved up even closer, and then brilliantly held the opportunity off Kemar Roach.
West IndiesAustraliaAustralia vs West IndiesWest Indies in AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SPD Smith
caught1226
UT Khawaja
caught45111
M Labuschagne
caught1025
C Green
caught1427
TM Head
not out74104
MR Marsh
caught526
AT Carey
caught1540
MA Starc
not out216
Extras(lb 7, nb 7)
Total191(6 wkts; 61.2 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS85215456.25
IND42112654.16
SA21101250.00
NZ21101250.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK52302236.66
WI2011416.67
ENG5221915.00
SL202000.00
Full Table
