How many players have taken a wicket with their first ball in Tests as Shamar Joseph did?

But there are two men who made five Test hundreds, all of them on home soil. The first was the old England player Stanley Jackson . His five included two in the 1905 Ashes series , in which he captained England, won all five tosses, was the leading scorer on either side, and also took 13 wickets. All of Jackson's 20 Tests came in England, as hisobituary noted: "Unfortunately he could not go on any tour to Australia owing to business reasons, and the presence of Lord Hawke in command of Yorkshire until 1910 prevented him from ever being the county captain, though he was occasionally in charge of the side."