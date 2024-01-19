Matches (31)
NZ v PAK (1)
Super Smash (1)
BBL 2023 (1)
U19 World Cup (2)
BPL 2023 (2)
England Lions in India (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
ILT20 (1)
SA20 (2)
SL v ZIM (1)
RESULT
1st Test, Adelaide, January 17 - 19, 2024, West Indies tour of Australia
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
188 & 120
Australia FlagAustralia
(T:26) 283 & 26/0

Australia won by 10 wickets

Player Of The Match
119
travis-head
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Videos
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Hazlewood takes career-best haul but Khawaja hurt in Australia's victory

Shamar Joseph ensured the home side had to bat again then gave them a late injury scare

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
19-Jan-2024 • 1 hr ago
Josh Hazlewood completed a five-wicket haul&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images and Cricket Australia

Josh Hazlewood completed a five-wicket haul  •  Getty Images and Cricket Australia

Australia 283 (Head 119, S Joseph 5-94) and 26 for 0 beat West Indies 188 (McKenzie 50, Cummins 4-41, Hazlewood 4-44) and 120 (Hazlewood 5-35) by 10 wickets
Australia wrapped up a 10-wicket victory before lunch on the third day in Adelaide as Josh Hazlewood claimed career-best match figures, but there was late drama when Shamar Joseph drew blood from Usman Khawaja with a bouncer when the scores were level, forcing him to retire hurt.
Shamar Joseph again showed his batting prowess at No. 11, which will surely mean a promotion in the near future, as he and Kemar Roach added 26 for the last wicket to follow the 55 they put on in the first innings.
It meant a brief second innings for Khawaja and Steven Smith. Oddly, Shamar Joseph, who claimed Smith with his first ball in Test cricket, was not given the new ball. He was eventually introduced in the fifth over with 14 needed and after being cut to the boundary first ball by Khawaja produced a lovely delivery beat Smith's edge
Then came a lifter that beat Khawaja before an awkward bouncer clattered into his helmet around the jaw area as he tried to sway out of the line. Khawaja had blood coming from his mouth and after a few moments left the field leaving Marnus Labuschagne to hit the winning runs. In more ways than one, Shamar Joseph had left an indelible mark on his debut
West Indies had resumed 22 behind with four wickets in hand after losing Justin Greaves to the final ball of the third day. They whittled the deficit down to 11 before Joshua Da Silva gave his innings away by falling for the well-telegraphed short-ball plan, top-edging a hook to deep backward square off Mitchell Starc.
Alzarri Joseph showed a solid technique and played a brace of strong cover drives against Starc but got a thin edge from around the wicket. When Gudakesh Motie became Hazlewood's fifth wicket, shouldering arms to one that was far too tight to leave, West Indies were still a run behind.
However, that lasted just one more delivery as Shamar Joseph played a first-ball cover drive that would have pleased a top-order player, bringing huge cheers from a healthy crowd who had flocked in despite the risk of very little cricket.
Each run added by the last-wicket pair was greeted by warm applause, while it added to Australia's recent difficulties over getting through lower-order stands. The return of Nathan Lyon, who had started the day bowling a single delivery, ended the resistance when Shamar Joseph charged and missed.
The second Test begins in Brisbane on January 25 and will be a day-night encounter.
Josh HazlewoodShamar JosephUsman KhawajaWest IndiesAustraliaAustralia vs West IndiesWest Indies in AustraliaICC World Test Championship

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Hazlewood takes career-best haul but Khawaja hurt in Australia's victory

Shamar Joseph ensured the home side had to bat again then gave them a late injury scare

Hazlewood takes career-best haul but Khawaja hurt in Australia's victory

West Indies coach praises batters' intent but questions decision-making

Centurion Travis Head says he felt like the short-ball barrage got him into his innings

West Indies coach praises batters' intent but questions decision-making

Australia's marvel and crisis man, Head again proves why he's a cult hero

Who needs Steven Smith when you have Head? He is proof that not all superheroes wear capes

Australia's marvel and crisis man, Head again proves why he's a cult hero

Hazlewood cuts through West Indies after Head's game-changing hundred

Shamar Joseph's fine debut continued with a five-wicket haul, but Australia were set for a convincing victory

Hazlewood cuts through West Indies after Head's game-changing hundred

'I'll take a picture, and post it up' - Shamar Joseph on dream first-ball wicket of Smith

"I [had] watched a few Tests of Smith, and I think that is an area of weakness for him", he said, even as he also got Labuschagne

'I'll take a picture, and post it up' - Shamar Joseph on dream first-ball wicket of Smith
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SPD Smith
not out1122
UT Khawaja
retired hurt920
M Labuschagne
not out12
Extras(lb 1, nb 4)
Total26(0 wkts; 6.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS96216661.11
IND42112654.16
SA21101250.00
NZ21101250.00
BAN21101250.00
PAK52302236.66
ENG5221915.00
WI3021411.11
SL202000.00
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved