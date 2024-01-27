McKenzie drives West Indies' lead forward before Lyon strikes for Australia
Athanaze and Hodge survived a probing examination before dinner to leave the match delicately poised
Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|16
|54
|caught
|4
|26
|lbw
|41
|50
|caught
|35
|72
|not out
|25
|65
|not out
|10
|20
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 3, nb 2)
|Total
|140(4 wkts; 47.3 ovs)