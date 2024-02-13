Matches (22)
NZ v SA
BPL 2024
ILT20
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Plate
3rd T20I (D/N), Perth, February 13, 2024, West Indies tour of Australia
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(14.1/20 ov) 130/5
Australia FlagAustralia

West Indies chose to bat.

Current RR: 9.17
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 50/0 (10.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 187
Bartlett handed T20I debut as West Indies bat first in final outing

Aaron Hardie also comes into the team on his home ground while Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase have been called up by the visitors

Tristan Lavalette
13-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Xavier Bartlett is handed his T20 cap by Marcus Stoinis&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat against Australia
Quick Xavier Barlett will get his chance to bowl immediately in his T20I debut after Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat as West Indies seek a consolation victory in the third and final T20I against Australia at a hot Optus Stadium.
Powell decided to switch strategies after Australia posted huge totals batting first as they clinched the series with victories in Hobart and Adelaide.
Allrounders Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase have been selected with batters Brandon King and Shai Hope sitting out.
After his brilliant start in ODI cricket, Bartlett has been named alongside allrounder Aaron Hardie, who will play in front of his home crowd. Australia opted against handing a T20I debut to dynamic batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had been added to Australia's squad.
Skipper Mitchell Marsh has been named to open alongside David Warner with Josh Inglis set to shift down to No. 4 with Hardie at three as Australia aim to sweep the series to end their home summer.
Perth has been in the grips of a heatwave with temperatures set to hit 35 degrees when the match starts. A crowd of around 15,000 is expected.
Australia 1 David Warner, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 3 Aaron Hardie, 4 Josh Inglis, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Adam Zampa, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Spencer Johnson, 11 Jason Behrendorff
West Indies 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Romario Shepherd, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Alzarri Joseph
West IndiesAustraliaAustralia vs West IndiesWest Indies in Australia

Tristan Lavalette is a journalist based in Perth

WI 63.53%
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
J Charles
caught46
KR Mayers
bowled117
N Pooran
caught13
RL Chase
bowled3720
R Powell
caught2114
SE Rutherford
not out2021
AD Russell
not out3015
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 1, w 3)
Total130(5 wkts; 14.1 ovs)
