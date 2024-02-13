'Well and truly done' - Warner's last international innings at home

His Australia career will close out with the T20Is in New Zealand then the World Cup

David Warner has played his last international innings in Australia. His retirement plan has been well known, so it comes as no surprise, but it remains a significant moment as he reaffirmed the T20 World Cup in June would mark his final outing for national duty.

"Well and truly done," he told Adam Gilchrist at the presentation ceremony in Perth where he was named player of the series. "It's time for the youngsters to come through and showcase their talent. We've got extreme talent here. We're in good stead for the future."

He will head to New Zealand for the three-match T20I series next week then be part of the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the USA where Australia will try to become the first men's side to hold all three ICC pieces of silverware alongside the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup.

He looks primed to make an impact after scoring 173 runs in three innings against West Indies after coming into the series on the back of a lean run at the ILT20. In the first match in Hobart, he became just the third player, after Virat Kohli and Ross Taylor, to play 100 games in each format.

"It's obviously been an amazing career for him," captain Mitchell Marsh said. "I guess it's kind of fitting for him to finish the way it has [with that innings]. "What a servant to Australian cricket. Unfortunately we couldn't get a win for him."

It looks almost certain he will finish his career as Australia's leading T20I run-scorer as he now sits just 53 behind Aaron Finch having gone past 3000 runs in Perth.

Who will open with him at the World Cup remains uncertain although Travis Head is the frontrunner. Josh Inglis did it for two games against West Indies and Marsh opened in Perth.