Toss: West Indies opt to bowl vs India



Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies chose to bowl in what was a must-win for them in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Kieron Pollard, West Indies' regular captain, had a niggle overnight, according to Pooran. Big-hitting allrounder Odean Smith got a game in place of Pollard.

India, too, made one change, with KL Rahul replacing Ishan Kishan. Rahul had missed the first ODI because of family commitments. Rajasthan's batting allrounder Deepak Hooda got another opportunity while Deepak Chahar missed out once again, with India leaning towards Prasidh Krishna's hit-the-deck bustle instead.

Shikhar Dhawan, who had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the series, has tested negative since and warmed up with the squad, but India decided against rushing him back into action.

Rohit Sharma said that India won't mind batting first and testing themselves. Rahul was listed to open with his captain Rohit.

West Indies 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Nicholas Pooran (capt.), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Odean Smith, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Kemar Roach

India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt.), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna