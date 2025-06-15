Lewis 91 leads West Indies to massive total and series win

West Indies 256 for 5 (Lewis 91, Hope 51, Carty 49*, Humphreys 2-16) beat Ireland 194 for 7 (R Adair 48, H Tector 38, M Adair 31*, Hosein 3-27, Holder 2-49) by 62 runs

The sightscreen was punched, the trees were shaken, the crowd ran for cover, and the ball was lost. All this happened multiple times in Bready, as West Indies crashed 20 sixes on their way to 256 for 5, their second-highest total in the format. This despite scoring only 11 runs in their first two overs.

Only twice before in the history of all T20 cricket had a higher total been successfully chased down, and despite a bright start, Ireland's chase lost steam in the face of required-rate pressure.

Paul Stirling hit the first three balls of Ireland's innings for boundaries, and Ross Adair and Harry Tector added 101 for the second wicket. But Tector's wicket in the 11th over sparked a collapse of 3 for 2, and Ireland faded away. Akeal Hosein recovered brilliantly from Stirling's early assault to finish with 3 for 27 from his four overs.

Harry Tector and Ross Adair added 101 for the second wicket • Sportsfile via Getty Images

After West Indies were sent in, openers Lewis and Hope laid the perfect platform to push for a massive total. They smashed 70 in the powerplay, and of those six overs, left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys ' two only went for seven runs.

Humphreys bowled the first and the last overs of the powerplay, and in between, Lewis and Hope slapped Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and debutant Liam McCarthy for six fours and five sixes.

Both batters reached their half-centuries with sixes. While Lewis got to the landmark off 29 balls when he heaved Liam over deep square leg, Hope took only 24, launching Ben White down the ground.

Barry broke the opening stand at 122 when he had Hope caught at long-on in the 11th over. Rovman Powell and Lewis followed soon after, as West Indies lost 3 for 30 in 11 balls. But there was no let-up in the scoring, as Carty carted four fours and four sixes in 22 balls, while Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd provided sharp cameos. Of West Indies' total of 256, 200 runs came in boundaries.