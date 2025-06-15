Matches (21)
Ireland vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Bready, IRE vs WI, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Bready, June 15, 2025, West Indies tour of Ireland
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE10 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 141.12 SR
IRE10 M • 135 Runs • 16.88 Avg • 120.53 SR
10 M • 329 Runs • 41.13 Avg • 144.29 SR
WI6 M • 169 Runs • 33.8 Avg • 156.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 12.76 SR
IRE5 M • 5 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 22 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 16.2 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 10.67 Econ • 18.62 SR
Match details
|Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3241
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
West Indies in Ireland News
Jason Holder, Andre Russell in West Indies T20I squad to face England
Nicholas Pooran opts out; Russell, Roston Chase and Brandon King to miss Ireland leg of tour
Keacy Carty: 'I'm not just proud to be here, it's time to be impactful'
West Indies batter arrives in form and in a mood to repay the faith put in him by his island of St Maarten
Carty 170 headlines West Indies' massive series-levelling win
West Indies posted their second-highest ODI total, 385 for 7, before bundling out Ireland for 165
Rain wins after Carty's hundred and Forde's record-equalling fifty
West Indies posted a mammoth 352 for 8 but rain didn't allow Ireland's chase to begin