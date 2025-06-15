Matches (21)
Ireland vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Bready, IRE vs WI, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Bready, June 15, 2025, West Indies tour of Ireland
Ireland FlagIreland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GH Dockrell
10 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 141.12 SR
PR Stirling
10 M • 135 Runs • 16.88 Avg • 120.53 SR
R Powell
10 M • 329 Runs • 41.13 Avg • 144.29 SR
SD Hope
6 M • 169 Runs • 33.8 Avg • 156.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR Adair
7 M • 13 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 12.76 SR
BJ McCarthy
5 M • 5 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 22 SR
AJ Hosein
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.04 Econ • 16.2 SR
R Shepherd
8 M • 8 Wkts • 10.67 Econ • 18.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE
WI
Player
Role
Paul Stirling (c)
Batting Allrounder
Ross Adair 
Top order Batter
Mark Adair 
Bowling Allrounder
George Dockrell 
Allrounder
Stephen Doheny 
Opening Batter
Gavin Hoey 
Bowler
Graham Hume 
Bowler
Matthew Humphreys 
Bowler
Liam McCarthy 
Bowler
Barry McCarthy 
Bowler
Tim Tector 
-
Harry Tector 
Middle order Batter
Lorcan Tucker 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben White 
Bowler
Match details
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3241
Match days15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies in Ireland News

Jason Holder, Andre Russell in West Indies T20I squad to face England

Nicholas Pooran opts out; Russell, Roston Chase and Brandon King to miss Ireland leg of tour

Keacy Carty: 'I'm not just proud to be here, it's time to be impactful'

West Indies batter arrives in form and in a mood to repay the faith put in him by his island of St Maarten

Carty 170 headlines West Indies' massive series-levelling win

West Indies posted their second-highest ODI total, 385 for 7, before bundling out Ireland for 165

Rain wins after Carty's hundred and Forde's record-equalling fifty

West Indies posted a mammoth 352 for 8 but rain didn't allow Ireland's chase to begin

Matthew Forde equals AB de Villiers' record of fastest ODI fifty

He brought up his half-century off just 16 balls against Ireland

