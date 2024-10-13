Matches (24)
Live
1st T20I (N), Dambulla, October 13, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
Prev
Next
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(12/20 ov) 106/3
West Indies FlagWest Indies

West Indies chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.83
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 48/1 (9.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 196
Live
Report

Springer on T20I debut as West Indies bowl first after delayed toss

Kamindu Mendis made it into the SL XI after a strong show in Test cricket

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
13-Oct-2024 • 45 mins ago
Chris Green and Shamar Springer have a chat after a wicket, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2024, North Sound, August 29, 2024

Shamar Springer has impressed in the CPL over the years  •  CPL T20/Getty Images

Toss West Indies opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first on a wet evening in Dambulla, in which the toss was delayed by half an hour. Captain Rovman Powell said his decision was based on the possibility that the moisture in the surface might offer something for the quicks early on. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he would have bowled first also.
West Indies have named a debutant for this T20I, with 26-year-old seam-bowling allrounder from Barbados Shamar Springer playing his first international. They have a strong seam attack, with Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd also in their rank. Gudakesh Motie is the frontline spin options.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have Kamindu Mendis back in their T20I XI after his excellent performances in the Test format. On the bowling front, they'v egot Matheesha Pathirana and Asitha Fernando as their frontline quicks, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana take on the main spin-bowling duties.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays his first international since early 2023, and seam-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe plays his second international.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamindu Wickramasinghe, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Asitha Fernando
West Indies,/b>: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt.), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Shamar Springer, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph
Shamar Springer Sri Lanka West Indies Sri Lanka vs West Indies West Indies tour of Sri Lanka

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
SL 77.26%
SLWI
100%50%100%SL InningsWI Innings

Over 12 • SL 106/3

Live Forecast: SL 196
Powered by Smart Stats
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
caught1110
BKG Mendis
bowled1916
MDKJ Perera
bowled63
PHKD Mendis
not out4228
KIC Asalanka
not out2415
Extras(lb 2, w 2)
Total106(3 wkts; 12 ovs)
<1 / 3>