Springer on T20I debut as West Indies bowl first after delayed toss

Toss West Indies opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first on a wet evening in Dambulla, in which the toss was delayed by half an hour. Captain Rovman Powell said his decision was based on the possibility that the moisture in the surface might offer something for the quicks early on. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he would have bowled first also.
West Indies have named a debutant for this T20I, with 26-year-old seam-bowling allrounder from Barbados Shamar Springer
playing his first international. They have a strong seam attack, with Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd also in their rank. Gudakesh Motie is the frontline spin options.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have Kamindu Mendis
back in their T20I XI after his excellent performances in the Test format. On the bowling front, they'v egot Matheesha Pathirana and Asitha Fernando as their frontline quicks, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana take on the main spin-bowling duties.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa plays his first international since early 2023, and seam-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe plays his second international.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt.), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Chamindu Wickramasinghe, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Asitha Fernando
West Indies,/b>: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt.), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Shamar Springer, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Shamar Joseph