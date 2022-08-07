Matches (13)
5th T20I, Lauderhill, August 07, 2022, West Indies v India T20I Series
India FlagIndia
188/7
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(12.4/20 ov, T:189) 89/8

West Indies need 100 runs in 44 balls.

Current RR: 7.02
 • Required RR: 13.63
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 40/5 (8.00)
forecasterWin Probability:WI 0.37%INDIA 99.63%
India bat, Hardik Pandya to captain with Rohit Sharma rested

Both teams made four changes each in an effort to give their squad members game time

Sidharth Monga
3 hrs ago
Rohit Sharma pats Hardik Pandya who got the first breakthrough, West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I, Basseterre, August 2, 2022

Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy from the rested Rohit Sharma  •  Associated Press

India chose to bat vs West Indies
Hardik Pandya turned out to captain India in the dead-rubber fifth T20I and elected to bat first on the same pitch that slowed down over the course of the first match of the weekend double-header in Lauderhill. Both sides made wholesale changes to give their remaining squad members game time.
India rested regular captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made way for Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies, too, made four changes, bringing in Shamarh Brooks, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh for Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph.
India: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Sanju Samson, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Avesh Khan, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies: 1 Shamarh Brooks, 2 Devon Thomas (wk), 3 Nicholas Pooran (capt.), 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Jason Holder, 7 Odean Smith, 8 Keemo Paul, 9 Dominic Drakes, 10 Obed McCoy, 11 Hayden Walsh.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JO Holderbowled03
SSJ Brooksstumped1313
DC Thomasbowled1011
SO Hetmyernot out4624
N Pooranlbw36
R Powelllbw913
KMA Paullbw01
DC Drakesbowled12
OF Smithcaught03
Extras(w 7)
Total89(8 wkts; 12.4 ovs)
