India bat, Hardik Pandya to captain with Rohit Sharma rested
Both teams made four changes each in an effort to give their squad members game time
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|JO Holder
|bowled
|0
|3
|SSJ Brooks
|stumped
|13
|13
|DC Thomas
|bowled
|10
|11
|SO Hetmyer
|not out
|46
|24
|N Pooran
|lbw
|3
|6
|R Powell
|lbw
|9
|13
|KMA Paul
|lbw
|0
|1
|DC Drakes
|bowled
|1
|2
|OF Smith
|caught
|0
|3
|Extras
|(w 7)
|Total
|89(8 wkts; 12.4 ovs)