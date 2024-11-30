Matches (8)
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Kingston, WI vs BAN, Nov 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Test, Kingston, November 30 - December 04, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
L
D
L
W
Bangladesh
L
L
L
L
L
Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 553 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 53.22 SR
WI8 M • 458 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 48.61 SR
10 M • 559 Runs • 34.94 Avg • 53.33 SR
BAN10 M • 544 Runs • 32 Avg • 55.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 30 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 34.33 SR
7 M • 24 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 39.91 SR
10 M • 36 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 57.19 SR
BAN8 M • 26 Wkts • 3.75 Econ • 49.84 SR
Squad
WI
BAN
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2565
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|30 November, 1,2,3,4 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
West Indies vs Bangladesh News
Bumrah back as No. 1 Test bowler; Jaiswal moves to No. 2 in Test batting rankings
Bumrah went past Rabada and Hazlewood on the list following his superb performance in the Perth Test
Alzarri Joseph wraps West Indies' win with twin strikes on fifth morning
Bangladesh's No. 11 Shoriful Islam was hit on his shoulder by Joseph, forcing Shoriful to retire hurt and the game to end
Roach, Seales build the road to victory for West Indies despite Taskin six-for
Bangladesh surprisingly declared their first innings 181 runs behind, after which WI were bowled out for 152
Mominul, Jaker help Bangladesh avoid follow on
The West Indies bowling unit had a productive day out, keeping Bangladesh under pressure across all three sessions