West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Kingston, WI vs BAN, Nov 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Kingston, November 30 - December 04, 2024, Bangladesh tour of West Indies
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Athanaze
10 M • 553 Runs • 29.11 Avg • 53.22 SR
KAR Hodge
8 M • 458 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 48.61 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 559 Runs • 34.94 Avg • 53.33 SR
Mominul Haque
10 M • 544 Runs • 32 Avg • 55.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JNT Seales
6 M • 30 Wkts • 3.83 Econ • 34.33 SR
S Joseph
7 M • 24 Wkts • 4.05 Econ • 39.91 SR
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
10 M • 36 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 57.19 SR
Hasan Mahmud
8 M • 26 Wkts • 3.75 Econ • 49.84 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WI
BAN
Match details
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Series
Bangladesh tour of West Indies
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2565
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days30 November, 1,2,3,4 December 2024 - day (5-day match)
West Indies vs Bangladesh News

Bumrah back as No. 1 Test bowler; Jaiswal moves to No. 2 in Test batting rankings

Alzarri Joseph wraps West Indies' win with twin strikes on fifth morning

Roach, Seales build the road to victory for West Indies despite Taskin six-for

Mominul, Jaker help Bangladesh avoid follow on

West Indies ride on Greaves' 115 to exert dominance over Bangladesh

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
AUS138419057.69
SL95406055.56
NZ116507254.55
SA84315254.17
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
WI102623226.67
BAN113803325.00
Full Table